MMA Twitter Reacts To Pete Rodriguez Sleeping Mike Jackson

Pete Rodriguez picked up the biggest win of his young MMA career by knocking out Mike Jackson unconscious to kick off UFC Vegas 62.

It didn’t take long for Rodriguez to push forward on Jackson on the feet. He used his boxing to counter Jackson’s advances and forced Jackson to continue to try to weave through the strikes.

Over the first minute of the fight, Jackson had success avoiding Rodriguez’s punches, until Rodriguez caught him with a brutal knee to the chin to finish the fight in the first round.

Watch Rodriguez get the finish below.

Rodriguez earned his first UFC win after a loss to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 270 back in January. He fought in iKON Fighting Federation before getting his shot in the UFC.

UFC Fighters React To Pete Rodriguez Knocking Out Mike Jackson

Here’s what some of Rodriguez’s fighting colleagues had to say about the win.

We starting this card off with KO #ufcvegas62 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) October 15, 2022

You can’t have 1-1 guys fighting in the UFC. Even if it’s against a 4-1 opponent. Yikes #UFCVegas62 — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) October 15, 2022

Sheeeeeeessh — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) October 15, 2022

That how you kick things off in Sweet Dreams Stadium!!! 😳😴😴 #ufcvegas62 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 15, 2022

Damn I really wanted to see the Mike Jackson thing keep in keepin on — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 15, 2022

That was brutal — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 15, 2022

The MMA future of Jackson is uncertain after the brutal knockout loss. The 37-year-old earned a win via disqualification against Dean Barry back in April after a no-contest against CM Punk at UFC 225.

As for Rodriguez, he could potentially fight one more time before the end of 2022 but figures to be a potential dark horse in the welterweight division going forward.

UFC Vegas 62 is headlined by a flyweight matchup between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo.

Check out the latest live results and highlights from UFC Vegas 62 here.