Mike Perry Reiterates Desire To Return To UFC

Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry has expressed a desire to return to the Octagon down the line.

Perry departed the MMA leader last year following a loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 23. The result, which came via unanimous decision, marked the Flint native’s fourth setback in five appearances.

With his UFC contract expiring, Perry pursued other opportunities and landed at the doorstep of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where he’s found success with a pair of notable victories.

After a debut triumph against Julian Lane this past February, “Platinum” faced Bellator star Michael Page. The pair met in Page’s backyard of London, headlining BKFC 27 at the OVO Wembley Arena.

After fighting to a draw through five rounds, Perry edged victory in a tie-breaker frame, leaving England’s capital with a win over the eccentric MMA striker.

Now two months on from his latest combat sports success, which marked his third straight including a Triad Combat victory over Michael Seals last November, Perry is looking ahead to his next step.

While he’s outlined some potential options, he still has one eye on his former home.

Perry Wants To Be On The “Biggest Platform”

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Perry reiterated his willingness to make a comeback on MMA’s biggest stage down the line.

He did, however, suggest that it may need to come with a caveat — the freedom to bounce between opportunities.

“Man, I don’t know. What do I want? I can’t lie. I mean, I just keep thinking about the days when — I forget the days of the old matchmaker — back in the days when Rampage (Jackson), Wanderlei (Silva), and Vitor Belfort trained, traveled, and fought all over the world… They were back and forth.

“The UFC has that big show. So, I would like to get the money I’m getting now over there in that big show, and I’ll put on a big show like I always have. I know the fans have been talking about it, ‘Put Perry back.’ A lot of them hate like, ‘You’re not there anymore!’ I mean, you ask what do I want, and I’m being honest… be able to be on the biggest platform there is in the fight game.”

At the age of 31, there’s certainly plenty of time for Perry to work his way back to the Octagon. But his sights have been set on more than just a UFC return.

Targeting more crossover fights, “Platinum” has also campaigned to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The Cleveland native was successful this past weekend against Anderson Silva.

Perry, who was in attendance, was hoping to be the subject of Paul’s latest callout. Unfortunately, he had to play third fiddle to MMA star Nate Diaz and boxing great Canelo Álvarez.

Think about it ⁦@jakepaul⁩ , we’d have a great boxing match and I’ve beat pro boxers. Congrats on your performance last night. I was front row asking you to call me out 🤷🏼‍♂️😂. Put me in ⁦@Showtime⁩ https://t.co/SnkF3qbKSq — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 30, 2022

Perry currently has one fight remaining on his BKFC deal. After that, the 31-year-old’s manager Malki Kawa believes there’s a chance that “Platinum” finds his way back to the UFC.

