Mitchell Asks Rogan For Flat-Earth Debate, Claims Gravity Is Fake

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has told Joe Rogan that the Earth is flat, gravity doesn’t exist, and the moon landing was fake. Good morning, MMA…

Mitchell has long built a reputation for spewing controversial takes, be it a government conspiracy theory surrounding this year’s Uvalde school shooting or his support for claims that the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged.

Mitchell has now hit back at Joe Rogan’s firm assessment of the flat-Earth brigade. The UFC color commentator has long dismissed those who even consider the conspiracy, with one Facebook post from 2017 showing an image of the Earth and branding the flat-earth debate “nonsense.”

“For all you people that have bought into this flat earth nonsense and continue to leave comments that they don’t believe the earth is round because ‘every photo of earth is a composite’ I present to you this (one of many, many images) taken by the Japanese Himawari – 8 satellite,” Rogan wrote. “It takes full earth images in high resolution from 22,000 miles above the earth every 10 minutes.

“Just the fact that this exists and yet all these people have been arguing there are no full images of the earth from space should tell you the level of bullshit that’s involved in this stupid fucking ‘theory.’ There are perplexing things to ponder in this bizarre and fascinating universe, folks, but this ain’t one of them. Google is your friend.”

Please send this to anyone that thinks the earth is flat. Thanks! https://t.co/uEXLGf2K8V — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) December 5, 2017

Now, Rogan’s latest post surrounding the reality of the universe has drawn out #9-ranked featherweight contender Mitchell, who had some interesting things to say to the renowned podcast host…

Mitchell Claims To Have “Evidence” To Prove Rogan Wrong

Taking to Instagram, Mitchell fired back at Rogan in a video, calling the longtime UFC commentator out for “talking crap” about those who believe the Earth is flat.

According to “Thug Nasty,” the Earth does not spin on its axis, nor does it orbit the sun. Instead, it’s fixed in position, and the sun and stars rotate around it, Mitchell claims. The UFC fighter went on to suggest that scientists have created a myth in order to prevent people from acknowledging that God created the universe.

“I’m here to call out Joe Rogan for talking crap about me and talking crap about my momma. He’s been doing it for too long. Me and my momma will tell your right now, this Earth is flat,” Mitchell said. “It ain’t moving around at no 600-and something miles an hour, spinning a thousand miles an hour, floating through the universe. This Earth is flat. It’s fixed. The stars and stuff rotate around us. The sun rotates around us, and I can prove it.

“I would love to debate you, Joe Rogan. I’m tired of you making fun of flat-Earthers. If you’re so confident, come and debate me, buddy,” Mitchell continued. “I’m tired of this crap you’re posting… They’re trying to feed you these lies to make you think that science is right and that God didn’t create this universe… I’m so sick and tired of hearing your crap, Joe… Boy, I’ll smoke you in a debate… You ain’t got no proof.”

In addition, Mitchell claimed that gravity isn’t a real concept. Instead, the Arkansas native suggested that “density” keeps everything on the ground and controls items dropping.

“Gravity ain’t real, it’s density. This paper (lifts up paper), when it drops, it’s because it’s more dense than the air around it, not because of some magical thing called gravity,” Mitchell claimed. “There’s no proof of gravity. There’s only proof of density. That’s why hot air balloons float, ’cause of hot air being less dense, not because a hot air balloon is an anti-gravity device.”

Completing the bingo card, we had denial of The Big Bang and a claim that the Moon landing was fake. According to Mitchell, the fact that Rogan says otherwise means he is leading people astray from the “Holy Spirit.”

“This universe wasn’t created by no Big Bang… and we didn’t land on the Moon,” Mitchell added. “All these people are lying brother. And all you’re doing is leading people away from the (Holy) Spirit.”

Of course, Mitchell’s views are in the minority. Should he debate Rogan, the featherweight contender may have to explain how a flat Earth creates a lunar eclipse, which sees a round shadow crossing over a round object, the existence of a horizon, and the curvature of the Earth being visible from certain heights — to name a few points.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.