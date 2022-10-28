Watch: MMA Fighter Finishes Opponent With Crunching Leg Kick

MMA fighter Miguel Jacob unleashed a brutal leg kick to earn an immediate TKO of Bruno Wallace at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 6.

Welterweights Jacob and Wallace met on the main card of the event on Saturday in Commerce, California. Both fighters were looking to secure their second successive win while making their A1 Combat debut.

And it didn’t take long for Jacob to do just that. Deep into the first round, the Brazilian landed a pulverizing kick to Wallace’s lead leg that sounded like an axe chopping into a tree trunk. Wincing in pain, Wallace immediately fell to the canvas while verbally tapping, forcing the ref to step in.

MMA Fighter Miguel Jacob Lands Tibia-Shattering Leg Kick

Watch Jacob get the finish below.

Jacob, who made his MMA debut in 2017, now moves to 7-2 in his professional career. The 25-year-old previously defeated Jarelle Kingsely via first-round TKO at Gladiator Challenge in February.

The loss was Wallace’s fourth in five fights. The 9-5 Brazilian had previously defeated Joseph Vidales via unanimous decision at Zhong Lou CFS 4 in May.

In the A1 Combat 6 main event, Payton Talbott defeated Anthony Jiminez via TKO to claim the bantamweight title.

