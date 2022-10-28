Watch: MMA Fighter Miado Gets KO With Perfectly Executed Combo

MMA fighter Jeremy Miado ended Danial Williams in devastating fashion to earn his fourth consecutive win One on Prime Video 3.

Strawweights Miado and Williams met on the undercard of the event on Friday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Miado was looking to earn his fourth straight knockout in a row.

But it didn’t come immediately for the Filipino. After two rounds of back-forth-action, early in the third Miado unleashed a blistering left hook-right straight combination that floored Williams and forced referee Herb Dean to step in.

MMA Fighter Jeremy Miado KO’s Danial Williams With Slick Combo

Watch Miado get the finish below.

The win moves Miado to 12-4 in his professional career. The 29-year-old boasts a 6-4 record since making his One Championship debut in 2017. Miado had previously defeated Lito Adiwang via TKO at One X in March.

For Williams, the loss was his first in One Championship. He made his promotional debut in February and previously defeated Zelang Zhaxi via KO at One 159 in July.

In the One on Prime Video 3 main event, Fabricio Andrade took on John Lineker for the vacant bantamweight belt. But a low blow from Andrade saw the bout end in a no contest.

