MMA Fighter Negotiating Plea Deal After February Arrest

An MMA fighter is currently negotiating a plea deal following his arrest on a number of charges earlier this year.

28-year-old Roman Alvarez was originally arrested in Guam last February for an incident that occurred outside of a nightclub located in Tumon.

After apparently getting into an altercation with another man during the course of the evening, Alvarez ended up hitting the individual with his car in the parking lot of Blue Lagoon Plaza just after 1 a.m. local time.

Off-duty EMTs found the unconscious and bleeding victim in the early hours of the morning and transported him to the hospital.

Alvarez was subsequently arrested, and the MMA fighter was charged with several crimes that included reckless driving, driving while impaired, and suspicion of aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

Plea Deal Negotiations Ongoing

In the latest update on the case from Kuam News, Alvarez appeared in front of Superior Court Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Tuesday, October 11.

The 28-year-old is currently exploring options for a plea deal with prosecutors, although a new trial date will still be set pending the completion of such a deal.

(CONAN Daily)

“Sonic Boom” began his MMA career in 2008 and put together a 7-0 record through 2015. He joined ONE Championship in 2018 with a record of 8-1, but lost both his bouts for the promotion via stoppage.

The 28-year-old last competed in 2019 when Rui Chen stopped him with strikes in the second round at ONE Championship: Reign of Valor.

What do you think of this story about an MMA fighter working on a plea deal after his arrest earlier this year?