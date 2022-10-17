MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (10/9-10/15)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

The UFC returned over the weekend with a solid card that provided several of the week’s best highlights. LFA and Polish promotion Fight Empire MMA each added a pair of entries, plus finishes from KSW, Lux Fight League, and AMC Fight Nights round out this week’s Top 10. The list includes some especially brutal knockouts, but it’s a pair of slick submissions that kick things off in the opening two spots.

#10: Tatsuro Taira’s First UFC Finish

Tatsuro Taira arrived in the UFC earlier this year with considerable amount of hype, but the 22-year-old’s second win for the promotion was a statement victory.

The Japanese flyweight showed off a smooth transition from back control into an arm bar and forced a quick tap from C.J. Vergara at UFC Vegas 62.

#9: Takhir Tokarev’s Caught Kick

Takhir Tokarev managed to turn a failed kick into a submission win in his bout with Khadzhimurad Abuev at AMC Fight Nights 115.

Takhir Tokarev chokes out Khadzhimurad Abuev via first round triangle. Started with a hook kick#AMCFightNights115 pic.twitter.com/xIn8bAYh7j — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 14, 2022

The 22-year-old initially had a hook kick attempt caught by Abuev, but Tokarev immediately started setting up a triangle choke that left his countryman unconscious.

#8: Jonathan Martinez’s Rude Welcome

Jonathan Martinez welcomed longtime featherweight Cub Swanson to the 135-pound weight class in brutal fashion at UFC Vegas 62.

MARTINEZ WITH A LEG KICK TKO 😱 #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/eOE3COchRR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 16, 2022

After nearly stopping Swanson at the end of the first round, “Dragon” teed off with leg kicks until the 38-year-old fell to the mat and was unable to continue.

#7: Renato Valente’s Brutal Combo

Renato Valente’s record has largely been built on decision and submission victories, but the Brazilian showed off some serious power in his hands at LFA 144.

Renato Valente!!!



Incredible Power!



We are just getting started at #LFA1444! pic.twitter.com/Jbn378ly7J — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 15, 2022

“Índio” landed a thunderous two-punch combination that floored Jared Revel just over a minute into their middleweight bout.

#6: Alonzo Menifield Crushes Cirkunov

Alonzo Menifield opened the main card of UFC Vegas 62 with arguably the most violent finish of the entire event.

"ATOMIC" MENIFIELD LIVED UP TO HIS NAME 💥#UFCVEGAS62 pic.twitter.com/jwrkZu9UWM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 15, 2022

“Atomic” landed a left hook that seemed to put Misha Cirkunov out even before Menifield landed follow-up punches as the Latvian fell to the mat.

#5: Jacek Gać Wraps Up Fight Empire MMA 2

The main event of Poland’s Fight Empire MMA 2 had barely gotten started before Jacek Gać decided the event was over.

Jacek Gać KO's Tomasz Broton in the Fight Empire MMA 2 main event. 30 seconds. Brutal right hook #FightEmpire2 pic.twitter.com/bOtVMibBlg — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 14, 2022

Gać pieced Tomasz Broton up with strikes before a final right hand ended the bout in only 30 seconds for his first pro victory.

#4: Muin Gafurov Wins LFA Gold

Last week’s Top 10 saw Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev make his second appearance on the list, and this week Muin Gafurov does the same with a title-winning performance from LFA 144.

Muin Gafurov wins the vacant LFA bantamweight title with a perfect spinning heel kick that absolutely crumbles Diego Silva. He now has 17 finishes in 18 wins. pic.twitter.com/MEfcWTsiaV — Will (@ChillemDafoe) October 15, 2022

Gafurov landed a spinning kick to Diego Silva’s midsection that ended things early in the third round and crowned the 26-year-old as LFA’s new bantamweight champion.

#3: Alessandro Costa Defends His Title

A split-decision win on Contender Series wasn’t enough to earn Alessandro Costa a UFC contract, but the 26-year-old made sure he’ll remain on the promotion’s radar at Lux Fight League 27.

“Nono” needed only seconds to defend his flyweight title by flattening Carlos Gómez with a huge right hand.

#2: Grzegorz Steć’s Walk Off Debut

Grzegorz Steć’s first pro bout at Empire MMA 2 was about as impressive a debut as any fighter could hope for.

8 second head kick KO by Grzegorz Steć at Fight Empire MMA 2 in Poland. That walk off. #FightEmpire2 pic.twitter.com/0TukAY6U5M — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 14, 2022

The Polish welterweight’s only strike of the fight was a head kick that flattened Piotr Galin in less than 10 seconds before Steć calmly walked off.

#1: Luis Henrique Da Silva Arrives In KSW

UFC veteran Luis Henrique da Silva picked up the most impressive win of his career against Tomasz Narkun at KSW 75.

Narkun vs Da Silva KO #KSW75 pic.twitter.com/kR9Be3ynkm — Jakub Kamiński Fan Account 1️⃣6️⃣ (@Oliwier1922) October 14, 2022

“Frankenstein’’ channeled his countryman Anderson Silva with a second-round front kick that floored KSW’s former light heavyweight champion.

