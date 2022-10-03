MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/25-10/1)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

This week’s Top 10 has a little bit of everything, including some surprising submissions, brutal knees, and a few exceptional finishes from kicks. Major organizations like the UFC and ONE Championship each have one entry, but it was largely offerings from European promotions that produced last week’s best highlights.

#10: Anzor Abdulkhozhaev Stuffs A Takedown

Anzor Abdulkhozhaev made Sanjarbek Erkinov pay for trying to take things to the mat early in the final round of their fight at BRAVE CF 62.

This ninja choke by Anzor Abdulkhozhaev. Shoot at your own risk #BraveCF62 pic.twitter.com/kjn0VcyAHf — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 30, 2022

Erkinov shot for a takedown in open space only for Abdulkhozhaev to immediately wrap up his neck and force a tap.

#9: Olzhas Eskaraev Rains Ground And Pound

It’s not often that ground and pound finishes make the Top 10, but Olzhas Eskaraev’s main event win over Rolando Dy was uniquely brutal.

Olzhas Eskaraev KO's Rolando Dy with brutal GNP in the 2nd round. #BraveCF62 pic.twitter.com/zf9Xcxk7J9 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 30, 2022

Eskaraev postured up in Dy’s guard before opening up with huge left hands that left the 31-year-old unconscious on the canvas to close out BRAVE CF 62.

#8: Pavel Pahomenko Snatches The BFC Belt

Pavel Pahomenko surprised Pavel Masalski with a unique submission in the main event of Belarusian Fight Championship 69.

BUGGY CHOKE. Pavel Pahomenko submits Pavel Masalski in the BFC 69 main event. Locked that up immediately pic.twitter.com/QxO27zhAXI — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 1, 2022

Masalski finished a takedown just over a minute into the bout, only for Pahomenko to quickly lock up a buggy choke and win the promotion’s light heavyweight title.

#7: Ali Foladi Kicks Off ONE 161

ONE Championship’s weekend got out to a fast start with a light heavyweight bout between Ali Foladi and Matheus Felipe.

Ali Foladi 🇮🇷 starts ONE 161 with a WICKED first-round KO!#ONE161 | #ONEChampionship

🇺🇸🇨🇦🇬🇧🇹🇭 Watch live on ONE YouTube 👉 https://t.co/8qWJXePa0w

🌍 Watch live 👉 https://t.co/8MeKhRMtjy pic.twitter.com/T118iqlXK4 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 29, 2022

Foladi landed a right cross late in the first round that dropped Felipe before the Iranian ran in to make sure his opponent was finished.

#6: José Delano’s Counter Knee

José Delano made Jair Jesuino pay for trying to duck in during their featherweight bout at LFA 143 in Brazil.

The 26-year-old timed a knee that sent Jesuino falling to the mat before landing a few insurance punches as the ref sprinted over.

#5: Andrey Pulyaev’s Delayed Finish

Andrey Pulyaev’s victory over Aleksander Kurshinsky wasn’t even the first body kick finish at Shlemenko FC 5, but it was unique for the way his opponent finally went down.

Another liver kick KO this time by Andrey Pulyaev right at the start of R2. Delayed reaction #SFC5 pic.twitter.com/fxfxitRT5V — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 30, 2022

Pulyaev tagged Kurshinsky with a left kick to the body to begin the second round, but it took a few seconds for the 30-year-old to truly feel the strike.

#4: Daniil Prikaza Retains His Title

Danill Prikaza needed less than 30 seconds to defend his welterweight title against Jonas Boeno at Open Fighting Championship 24.

Daniil Prikaza defends his Open FC Welterweight strap with a perfectly placed uppercut against Jonas Boeno in just 26 seconds #OpenFC24 pic.twitter.com/okxaHm83VU — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 1, 2022

The Russian fighter ate a leg kick but immediately answered with an uppercut that dropped Boeno before Prikaza landed a couple of hammer fists on the ground.

#3: Daniel Santos’ Wild Comeback

Daniel Santos looked all but finished in the first round of his fight at UFC Vegas 61, but the Brazilian survived before coming out hard for the second round.

“Willycat” took the fight to John Castañeda before dropping “Sexi Mexi” with a brutal knee against the fence with less than a minute remaining in the round.

#2: Gusein Khalikhov’s Perfect Front Kick

Gusein Khalikhov showed off some impressive timing early in the third round against Belek Aliev at Open Fighting Championship 24.

Nasty front kick finish by Gusein Khalikhov earlier #OpenFC24 pic.twitter.com/2sN8DbBRxt — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 1, 2022

An initial high kick was only a set up for the picture perfect front kick Khalikhov used to floor his opponent.

#1: Łukasz Klos Strikes First

Łukasz Klos put on about as efficient a performance as you could ask for at Carpathian Warriors 10 in Poland.

INSANE 5 second head kick KO by Łukasz Klos at Carpathian Warriors. First strike of the fight. Wow pic.twitter.com/fFgPIK1MtP — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 1, 2022

The Polish fighter opened the bout with a head kick that floored Paweł Podkański and gave Klos his first career victory.

