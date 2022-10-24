MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (10/16-10/22)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.
UFC 280 was one of the most highly-anticipated cards of the year, but as entertaining as the event was it didn’t include many finishes. The most significant performance from that event does make an appearance on this week’s Top 10, as well as a few entries each from Combat FC, UAE Warriors, and BRAVE CF for a list largely dominated by great submissions.
#10: Miguel Jacob Chops Down Walace
Miguel Jacob picked up his second-straight first-round victory in a bout with Bruno Walace Ferreira at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 6 in California.
The 25-year-old delivered a hard leg kick that sent Walace to the mat and ended things with just under a minute remaining in the opening round.
#9: Sanad Armouti Spoils Pike’s Debut
Sanad Armouti didn’t let Anthony Pike’s pro debut go very long in their 175-pound bout at Combat FC 2 in Massachusetts.
Armouti threw up his legs for a triangle before extending Pike’s arm to force a tap less than a minute into the fight.
#8: Marcin Bandel Decides To Switch Arms
Armouti’s armbar was impressive for how quick it was, but Marcin Brandel had to show off considerably more patience to submit Ismail Naurdiev in the main event of BRAVE CF 63.
After dropping Naurdiev with a right hand, Brandel had to abandon an initial armbar position before succeeding on his second attempt when Naurdiev moved into top position.
#7: Eko Roni Saputra Drops Back For The Finish
Eko Roni Saputra extended his incredible run of first-round finishes with a win against Yodkaikaew Fairtex at ONE Championship 162.
The Indonesian needed just over two minutes to secure a heel hook that he cranked until Fairtex had to frantically tap.
#6: Ion Surdu’s Surprise Counter
Ion Surdu became the first man to defeat Eagle FC and PFL veteran Handesson Ferreira since 2019 at UAE Warriors 34.
“Dracul” was backed to the fence by some wild strikes before dropping the Brazilian with a reflexive back fist followed by a few huge right hands on the ground.
#5: Jake Pilla Blitzes Krejci
Jake Pilla immediately took the fight to Josh Krejci at Combat FC 2 before seizing his opportunity to secure a quick victory.
“The Gorilla” cracked Krejci with a few hard kicks and punches before jumping on his neck with a guillotine to end things in less than 30 seconds.
#4: Amir Fazli Takes A Bow
Amir Fazli handed Mohamad Osseli the first loss of his career in their middleweight bout at UAE Warriors 34 in Abu Dhabi.
“The Prince” connected with a huge two-punch combo and followed up with ground strikes to secure a win over Osseli in less than 30 seconds.
#3: Nemat Abdrashitov Walks It Off
Nemat Abrashitov extended his current winning streak to nine fights when he knocked out Marcos Vinícius Costa at BRAVE CF 63.
“Eagle” exchanged a few strikes with the Brazilian before landing a huge right hand that put Costa flat on his back in the center of the cage.
#2: Kaan Kazgan Throws A Quick Kick
The co-main event of Octagon 36 in Turkey lasted less than 10 seconds thanks to a well-timed strike from Kaan Kazgan.
The 28-year-old missed an initial high kick before connecting with his knee as Mohammad Rez Naseri ducked in to secure his sixth-straight first-round victory.
#1: Islam Makhachev Begins His Title Reign
During a week that didn’t have any especially wild finishes, Islam Makhachev‘s win at UFC 280 in arguably the year’s most-anticipated fight stands above the rest.
After dropping former champion Charles Oliveira with a right hand, Makhachev quickly jumped on the Brazilian submission specialist and locked up an arm triangle choke to claim the UFC’s lightweight title.
