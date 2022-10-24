MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (10/16-10/22)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

UFC 280 was one of the most highly-anticipated cards of the year, but as entertaining as the event was it didn’t include many finishes. The most significant performance from that event does make an appearance on this week’s Top 10, as well as a few entries each from Combat FC, UAE Warriors, and BRAVE CF for a list largely dominated by great submissions.

#10: Miguel Jacob Chops Down Walace

Miguel Jacob picked up his second-straight first-round victory in a bout with Bruno Walace Ferreira at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 6 in California.

The 25-year-old delivered a hard leg kick that sent Walace to the mat and ended things with just under a minute remaining in the opening round.

#9: Sanad Armouti Spoils Pike’s Debut

Sanad Armouti didn’t let Anthony Pike’s pro debut go very long in their 175-pound bout at Combat FC 2 in Massachusetts.

Armouti threw up his legs for a triangle before extending Pike’s arm to force a tap less than a minute into the fight.

#8: Marcin Bandel Decides To Switch Arms

Armouti’s armbar was impressive for how quick it was, but Marcin Brandel had to show off considerably more patience to submit Ismail Naurdiev in the main event of BRAVE CF 63.

Marcin Bandel submits Ismail Naurdiev via first round armbar#BraveCF63 pic.twitter.com/USRDbnpnON — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) October 19, 2022

After dropping Naurdiev with a right hand, Brandel had to abandon an initial armbar position before succeeding on his second attempt when Naurdiev moved into top position.

#7: Eko Roni Saputra Drops Back For The Finish

Eko Roni Saputra extended his incredible run of first-round finishes with a win against Yodkaikaew Fairtex at ONE Championship 162.

Eko Roni Saputra 🇮🇩 scores his SEVENTH STRAIGHT first-round finish with a NASTY heel hook!#ONE162 | #ONEChampionship

🇺🇸🇨🇦🇬🇧🇹🇭🇧🇷🇸🇦 Watch live on ONE YouTube 👉 https://t.co/uL1aHqdmel

🌍 Watch live 👉 https://t.co/8MeKhRvqhy pic.twitter.com/xF4AX9flzC — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 21, 2022

The Indonesian needed just over two minutes to secure a heel hook that he cranked until Fairtex had to frantically tap.

#6: Ion Surdu’s Surprise Counter

Ion Surdu became the first man to defeat Eagle FC and PFL veteran Handesson Ferreira since 2019 at UAE Warriors 34.

Ion Surdu drops Handesson Ferreira with a backfist and knocks him out cold with a couple of vicious shots at UAE Warriors 34 pic.twitter.com/TTMijRlZUk — Will (@ChillemDafoe) October 20, 2022

“Dracul” was backed to the fence by some wild strikes before dropping the Brazilian with a reflexive back fist followed by a few huge right hands on the ground.

#5: Jake Pilla Blitzes Krejci

Jake Pilla immediately took the fight to Josh Krejci at Combat FC 2 before seizing his opportunity to secure a quick victory.

Jake Pilla gets it done in 25 seconds!



[ #CombatFC2 | LIVE NOW | on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/vqsnEq7PA7 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 22, 2022

“The Gorilla” cracked Krejci with a few hard kicks and punches before jumping on his neck with a guillotine to end things in less than 30 seconds.

#4: Amir Fazli Takes A Bow

Amir Fazli handed Mohamad Osseli the first loss of his career in their middleweight bout at UAE Warriors 34 in Abu Dhabi.

Amir “The Prince” Fazli knocks out the previously undefeated Mohamad “The Future” Osseili in 24 seconds at UAE Warriors 34 pic.twitter.com/o01H1dusmk — Will (@ChillemDafoe) October 20, 2022

“The Prince” connected with a huge two-punch combo and followed up with ground strikes to secure a win over Osseli in less than 30 seconds.

#3: Nemat Abdrashitov Walks It Off

Nemat Abrashitov extended his current winning streak to nine fights when he knocked out Marcos Vinícius Costa at BRAVE CF 63.

Nemat Abdrashitov KO's Marcos Vinícius Costa in R1#BraveCF63 pic.twitter.com/7ijkKzdtHJ — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) October 19, 2022

“Eagle” exchanged a few strikes with the Brazilian before landing a huge right hand that put Costa flat on his back in the center of the cage.

#2: Kaan Kazgan Throws A Quick Kick

The co-main event of Octagon 36 in Turkey lasted less than 10 seconds thanks to a well-timed strike from Kaan Kazgan.

Patadon a los 8 segundos de Kaan Kazgan! #Octagon36 pic.twitter.com/3A89N7DyK5 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) October 21, 2022

The 28-year-old missed an initial high kick before connecting with his knee as Mohammad Rez Naseri ducked in to secure his sixth-straight first-round victory.

#1: Islam Makhachev Begins His Title Reign

During a week that didn’t have any especially wild finishes, Islam Makhachev‘s win at UFC 280 in arguably the year’s most-anticipated fight stands above the rest.

After dropping former champion Charles Oliveira with a right hand, Makhachev quickly jumped on the Brazilian submission specialist and locked up an arm triangle choke to claim the UFC’s lightweight title.

Want to catch up on previous installments of The MMA News Top 10 Finishes of the week?! You can do so right here!