MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (10/2-10/8)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

A break for most of the sport’s major promotions last week opened up the chance for events from Cage Warriors, Venator FC, ACA, and some smaller regional offerings to produce standout highlights. This week’s Top 10 opens with an impressive submission, but the best showings came courtesy of a few violent knees and head kicks.

#10: Emanuele Zaccaria Locks Up A Leg

Not even a fairly blatant cage grab was able to save Bogdan Barbu from being submitted by Emanuele Zaccaria at Cage Warriors 144.

⚡️ A SLICK submission from the bottom to get Emanuele “Thug” Zaccaria the big W in his home country 🇮🇹💪



The #CW144 main card is live from 8pm (BST) ➡️ https://t.co/sodTdi3ZO6 pic.twitter.com/TWAcvoR1oe — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) October 7, 2022

Zaccaria surprised the Romanian when he snatched a heel hook from bottom position to secure a submission victory just over a minute into their bantamweight bout.

#9: Vince Bembe Storms Forward

Vince Bembe sent Ashley Calvert for a nasty fall when he stopped him in under a minute at EFC 98 in South Africa.

Vince Bembe KO1 Ashley Calvert (0:40) #EFC98 pic.twitter.com/d5zSD68kOI — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) October 6, 2022

The featherweight pressed forward on his South African countryman before a final punch stiffened Calvert and sent him falling back into the cage.

#8: Nilson Rojas Closes His Combo

The inaugural event for Chilean promotion Open Fight Chile saw 23-year-old Nilson Rojas extend his unbeaten record by stopping John Alvarez.

Beautiful knee KO by 4-0 Nilson Rojas at Open Fight Chile pic.twitter.com/viI3kqEAFq — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 9, 2022

“El Rayo” unloaded with knees to the body before teeing off with punches and a final knee upstairs to finish Alvarez in just over a minute.

#7: Paulius Totoraitis Gets His First Win

Paulius Totoraitis picked up his first amateur win in style as part of Cage Warriors Academy South East 29 in Colchester, England.

Tremendo patadon de Paulius Totoraitis ayer en Cage Warriors Academy South East 29. Video original: https://t.co/HO88LUQwiR pic.twitter.com/23jIqEzaf4 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) October 9, 2022

The Lithuanian landed a clean head kick that echoed throughout the venue and required no follow-up strikes.

#6: Cédric Severac Steps Into A Right Hand

Cédric Severac snapped a 2-fight losing streak in his welterweight bout against David Karp at France’s MMA GP: Évolution.

Cedrid Severac KO's David Karp with a right hand missile to the jaw in the 2nd round #MMAGP pic.twitter.com/Gg2gWYZxbt — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 8, 2022

With both men looking fairly winded in the second round, Severac suddenly lunged forward with a right hand that left Karp unconscious on the canvas.

#5: Manolo Zecchini Chases The Finish

Manolo Zecchini didn’t need much time to secure his victory in the co-main event of Venator FC 12 against Abou Tounkara.

Manolo Zecchini knocks Abou Tounkara out cold with a flying knee in the co-main event of Venator 12 pic.twitter.com/5vMmuOWCJ2 — Will (@ChillemDafoe) October 8, 2022

The 25-year-old initially staggered his French opponent with a right hand before pouncing with a flying knee that put Tounkara on the canvas.

#4: Krzysztof Mariańczyk Walks It Off

The second head kick on this week’s Top 10 comes courtesy of Krzysztof Mariańczyk’s performance at The War 4 in Poland.

Mariańczyk mixed up punches to the head and body before ending his combination with a high kick that he was certain had ended the fight.

#3: Francisco Araujo Plants His Feet

Francisco Araujo closed out the main event of Mr. Cage 45 in his native Brazil with a stunning finish of Thales Morais.

Huge head kick KO by Francisco Araujo at Mr. Cage 45 last night in Manaus



Not sure what's up with the audio, how it was uploaded. Rest of the fights here: https://t.co/DjrPAZvXWP pic.twitter.com/DyO9qRohTe — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 7, 2022

“Chico” circled away from Morais before halting to throw up a head kick that completely froze his opponent on impact.

#2: Michael Pagani Leaps To Victory

Michael Pagani added another finish to his perfect pro record when he stopped the previously undefeated Dylan Hantig at Venator FC 12.

The undefeated muay thai specialist Michael Pagani adds to the highlight-reel! 🤯



[ #VenatorFC12 | LIVE NOW | on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/gqh1LvF92c — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 8, 2022

With his back to the fence, “Sniper” waited for Hantig to come forward before jumping up with a perfectly timed knee.

#1: Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev Outdoes Himself

Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev is no stranger to the Top 10, but the Russian featherweight may have topped his last entry with this win at ACA 146.

Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev does it again. Takes out Elismar Lima with a spinning hook kick in just 28 seconds #ACA146 pic.twitter.com/pIPN1csUxF — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 4, 2022

Facing Elismar Lima, “The Warrior” landed a perfect spinning hook kick and followed up with ground strikes to secure the win in under 30 seconds.

Want to catch up on previous installments of The MMA News Top 10 Finishes of the week?! You can do so right here!