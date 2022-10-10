MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (10/2-10/8)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.
A break for most of the sport’s major promotions last week opened up the chance for events from Cage Warriors, Venator FC, ACA, and some smaller regional offerings to produce standout highlights. This week’s Top 10 opens with an impressive submission, but the best showings came courtesy of a few violent knees and head kicks.
#10: Emanuele Zaccaria Locks Up A Leg
Not even a fairly blatant cage grab was able to save Bogdan Barbu from being submitted by Emanuele Zaccaria at Cage Warriors 144.
Zaccaria surprised the Romanian when he snatched a heel hook from bottom position to secure a submission victory just over a minute into their bantamweight bout.
#9: Vince Bembe Storms Forward
Vince Bembe sent Ashley Calvert for a nasty fall when he stopped him in under a minute at EFC 98 in South Africa.
The featherweight pressed forward on his South African countryman before a final punch stiffened Calvert and sent him falling back into the cage.
#8: Nilson Rojas Closes His Combo
The inaugural event for Chilean promotion Open Fight Chile saw 23-year-old Nilson Rojas extend his unbeaten record by stopping John Alvarez.
“El Rayo” unloaded with knees to the body before teeing off with punches and a final knee upstairs to finish Alvarez in just over a minute.
#7: Paulius Totoraitis Gets His First Win
Paulius Totoraitis picked up his first amateur win in style as part of Cage Warriors Academy South East 29 in Colchester, England.
The Lithuanian landed a clean head kick that echoed throughout the venue and required no follow-up strikes.
#6: Cédric Severac Steps Into A Right Hand
Cédric Severac snapped a 2-fight losing streak in his welterweight bout against David Karp at France’s MMA GP: Évolution.
With both men looking fairly winded in the second round, Severac suddenly lunged forward with a right hand that left Karp unconscious on the canvas.
#5: Manolo Zecchini Chases The Finish
Manolo Zecchini didn’t need much time to secure his victory in the co-main event of Venator FC 12 against Abou Tounkara.
The 25-year-old initially staggered his French opponent with a right hand before pouncing with a flying knee that put Tounkara on the canvas.
#4: Krzysztof Mariańczyk Walks It Off
The second head kick on this week’s Top 10 comes courtesy of Krzysztof Mariańczyk’s performance at The War 4 in Poland.
Mariańczyk mixed up punches to the head and body before ending his combination with a high kick that he was certain had ended the fight.
#3: Francisco Araujo Plants His Feet
Francisco Araujo closed out the main event of Mr. Cage 45 in his native Brazil with a stunning finish of Thales Morais.
“Chico” circled away from Morais before halting to throw up a head kick that completely froze his opponent on impact.
#2: Michael Pagani Leaps To Victory
Michael Pagani added another finish to his perfect pro record when he stopped the previously undefeated Dylan Hantig at Venator FC 12.
With his back to the fence, “Sniper” waited for Hantig to come forward before jumping up with a perfectly timed knee.
#1: Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev Outdoes Himself
Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev is no stranger to the Top 10, but the Russian featherweight may have topped his last entry with this win at ACA 146.
Facing Elismar Lima, “The Warrior” landed a perfect spinning hook kick and followed up with ground strikes to secure the win in under 30 seconds.
