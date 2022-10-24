MMA Official With UFC History Charged With Child Sexual Assault

A Texas-based MMA official who has judged multiple UFC fights has been charged with two felonies related to child sex offenses.

49-year-old Robert Alexander, whose experience in mixed martial arts officiating includes work with Bellator, LFA, and the UFC was arrested on October 14 and charged with aggravated sexual assault with a child and sexual contact indecency with a child.

The news was first reported by MMA Junkie, who obtained documents from the 10th District Court of Galveston County. The report states that Alexander was arrested by a Galveston County Sheriff and booked into the city’s county jail.

In harrowing details, the Texan official is said to have “intentionally or knowingly caused the sexual organ of (redacted), a child who was then and there younger than 14 years of age, to contact or penetrate the mouth” in early 2000, forming the aggravated sexual assault felony charge.

For the second charge, Alexander is alleged to have engaged in sexual contact by touching the genitals of a child under 17. That incident is noted as happening a decade later in 2010.

The bond is currently set at $40,000 for each charge, with a hearing slated for November 29.

Arrested MMA Judge Previously Drew Attention For UFC 271 Scorecards

Per the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts website, Alexander is listed as an aerospace engineer who boasts over 25 years of experience with the space program. His previous job titles are listed as a safety engineer, operations manager, and robotics specialist, and he is credited for ‘helping the space community transition from pure government exploration to incorporating commercial ventures.’

In terms of martial arts, Alexander began officiating in MMA in 2011, having secured certification through veteran referee John McCarthy’s COMMAND course. Since then, he’s been the third man in the cage over 400 times and occupied a judging seat for more than 700 fights.

While his experience in the UFC is fairly limited, Alexander’s name may be familiar to many owing to his controversial night of scoring at UFC 271 this past February. Alexander received criticism for back-to-back scorecards, which saw him as the dissenting judge in a pair of split decisions.

After first shocking fans and pundits by awarding Roxanne Modafferi a 29-28 scorecard in her loss to Casey O’Neill, Alexander then drew further scrutiny after giving the nod to Jared Vanderaa in his fight against Andrei Arlovski.

Prior to that event, Alexander also judged bouts at UFC 247 in 2020 and UFC 265 last August.