Twitter Reacts To Todorović’s Nasty GNP Finish At UFC Vegas 62

UFC middleweight Duško Todorović came from behind to finish Jordan Wright to wrap up a bloody war at UFC Vegas 62.

Todorović and Wright put on a show in their UFC Vegas 62 main card matchup. Wright began the action by badly hurting Todorović in the first round with his striking on the feet, finding his timing with relative ease.

Todorović turned the tide in Round 2 by getting the fight to the ground where he would eventually finish the fight with brutal ground-and-pound.

Watch Todorović get the finish below.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Duško Todorović’s Comeback Win

See how MMA Twitter reacted to Todorović’s victory.

This fight is wild @todorovic_ufc bro your always fun to watch!!! I think we should get some work in together!!!#UFCVegas62 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 16, 2022

This one may not go long! #UFCVegas62 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 16, 2022

I will never judge a fighter in a negative light again. Turns out it's hard. — Boogerbeard (@Boogerbeard1) October 16, 2022

Todorović got back in the win column following losses in three of his previous four fights. He most recently lost in a first-round knockout to Chidi Njokuani back in May.

Todorović wraps up his 2022 with an impressive victory, assuming he doesn’t return until next year. He could be a key player in the middleweight division to watch in 2023.

As for Wright, he’s now lost three straight after recent defeats to Bruno Silva and Marc-André Barriault.

