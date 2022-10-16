MMA Twitter Reacts To Alonzo Menifield Knocking Out Cirkunov

UFC light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield made a late case for ‘Knockout of the Year’ in 2022 with a wild finish at UFC Vegas 62.

Menifield faced Misha Cirkunov on the main card of UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. He was looking to continue his rise up the light heavyweight division and earn another win following a brutal finish in his last fight.

It didn’t take long for Menifield to show Cirkunov his power as he collapsed Cirkunov with a series of punches followed by a back fist to the face once he hit the mat.

Watch Menifield get the brutal knockout below.

Alonzo Menifield knocks Misha Cirkunov out cold pic.twitter.com/l2kYB8nHd2 — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) October 15, 2022

Menifield has now won four of his last five fights, including most recently against Askar Mozharov back in June. This after back-to-back losses to Ovince Saint Preux and Devin Clark in 2020.

Alonzo Menifield Garners Praise After Sleeping Misha Cirkunov

See what MMA Twitter had to say about Menifield’s knockout.

And just like that 💪🏾 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 15, 2022

Bruhhh 🔥 that was nasty. Menifield a Monster #UFCVegas62 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) October 15, 2022

Alonzo won by murder #UFCVegas62 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) October 15, 2022

50 bands that was nasty!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 15, 2022

Man he hit him with a grounded back fist https://t.co/FKzef7ecHA — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 15, 2022

4th straight loss for Misha Cirkunov and the last on his contract



That's likely it for his UFC career. Misha's been with the promotion since Aug. 2015 https://t.co/uW24rMQJaP — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) October 15, 2022

As for Cirkunov, he’s lost four straight fights and could potentially be on his way out of the promotion following his recent struggles.

UFC Vegas 62 featured a women’s flyweight headliner between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo.

Check out the full results and highlights from UFC Vegas 62 here.