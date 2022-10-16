MMA Twitter Reacts To Alonzo Menifield Knocking Out Cirkunov

UFC light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield made a late case for ‘Knockout of the Year’ in 2022 with a wild finish at UFC Vegas 62.
Menifield faced Misha Cirkunov on the main card of UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. He was looking to continue his rise up the light heavyweight division and earn another win following a brutal finish in his last fight.
It didn’t take long for Menifield to show Cirkunov his power as he collapsed Cirkunov with a series of punches followed by a back fist to the face once he hit the mat.
Watch Menifield get the brutal knockout below.
Menifield has now won four of his last five fights, including most recently against Askar Mozharov back in June. This after back-to-back losses to Ovince Saint Preux and Devin Clark in 2020.
Alonzo Menifield Garners Praise After Sleeping Misha Cirkunov
See what MMA Twitter had to say about Menifield’s knockout.
As for Cirkunov, he’s lost four straight fights and could potentially be on his way out of the promotion following his recent struggles.
UFC Vegas 62 featured a women’s flyweight headliner between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo.
