MMA Twitter Reacts To Islam Makhachev/Charles Oliveira Run-In

Just days before UFC 280, UFC lightweights Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira came face-to-face in an Abu Dhabi hotel lobby.

Makhachev and Oliveira will face off for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The headliner will cap off one of the most highly anticipated UFC cards of the year, featuring two title fights and numerous intriguing matchups.

Despite Makhachev’s past questions about whether or not Oliveira would show up to Abu Dhabi for the fight, he got direct evidence that Oliveira and his team are ready for the event.

Check out Makhachev and Oliveira’s respective teams encountering one another below.

Team @MAKHACHEVMMA passes by team @CharlesDoBronxs as they check in to Abu Dhabi hotel #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/ezEI3t81v5 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) October 17, 2022

MMA Twitter Has A Field Day With Innocuous Charles Oliveira/Islam Makhachev Encounter

See what MMA fans had to say about the run-in below.

Oliveira vacated the lightweight title due to a botched weight cut ahead of UFC 274. He defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 to secure the top contender spot and a chance to re-claim the belt.

Makhachev has won 10 in a row, including recent victories over Bobby Green and Dan Hooker. He’ll undoubtedly have a bulk of the crowd’s support in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

While fans and pundits may be looking into this innocuous encounter too deeply, Oliveira and Makhachev are clearly all business ahead of the biggest fight of their lives.

What is your prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev?