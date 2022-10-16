MMA Twitter Reacts To Martinez’s Hard-Fought Win Over Davis at UFC Vegas 62

Mana Martinez picked up a hard-fought decision victory in his bantamweight bout with Brandon Davis at UFC Vegas 62.

An early shot below the belt from Davis caused a brief delay before a competitive first round where both men had success with their striking. Martinez appeared to gain some momentum in the second round and put it on Davis, which culminated in a spinning back fist that Martinez may have been able to follow up on for a finish if the round didn’t end.

Davis was undeterred by how the second round ended and came out strong in the third, but Martinez ended up walking away with the split decision win.

The judges unanimously awarded the second round to Martinez and the third to Davis, but one judge differed in the scoring of the opening round.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Martinez vs. Davis

The matchup appeared to be one that promised fireworks heading into UFC Vegas 62, and the MMA world was appreciative of the show put on by both men.

James Krause on point in the corner. #UFCVegas62 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) October 15, 2022

Wow! Davis survives the round.



James Krause is screaming at Martinez in the corner for not being aggressive enough when he has opportunities. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 15, 2022

Loving the sportsmanship between Martinez and Davis in this fight. #UFCVegas62 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 15, 2022

Martinez/Davis is screaming performance bonus. Both guys bring sharp striking & possess knockout power. Don't see this going to the judges. #UFCVegas62 — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) October 15, 2022

Davis has now lost his last two bouts, while Martinez rebounds from a loss to Ronnie Lawrence at UFC 271 earlier this year.

