MMA Twitter Reacts To Martinez’s Hard-Fought Win Over Davis at UFC Vegas 62

Mana Martinez picked up a hard-fought decision victory in his bantamweight bout with Brandon Davis at UFC Vegas 62.
An early shot below the belt from Davis caused a brief delay before a competitive first round where both men had success with their striking. Martinez appeared to gain some momentum in the second round and put it on Davis, which culminated in a spinning back fist that Martinez may have been able to follow up on for a finish if the round didn’t end.
Davis was undeterred by how the second round ended and came out strong in the third, but Martinez ended up walking away with the split decision win.
The judges unanimously awarded the second round to Martinez and the third to Davis, but one judge differed in the scoring of the opening round.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Martinez vs. Davis
The matchup appeared to be one that promised fireworks heading into UFC Vegas 62, and the MMA world was appreciative of the show put on by both men.
Davis has now lost his last two bouts, while Martinez rebounds from a loss to Ronnie Lawrence at UFC 271 earlier this year.
