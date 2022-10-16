MMA Twitter Reacts To Martinez’s Low Kick Knockout Of Swanson

UFC bantamweight Jonathan Martinez earned the biggest win of his career in a unique fashion at UFC Vegas 62 against Cub Swanson.

Martinez welcomed Swanson to the bantamweight division after the veteran fought at featherweight for the majority of his UFC career. He won three in a row entering the matchup and was looking to add his name to the crowded bantamweight picture.

Martinez nearly finished Swanson in Round 1 after landing a big punch that dropped Swanson. But the veteran was able to survive despite being badly battered at the end of the opening round.

Martinez finished the fight in Round 2 with an accumulation of low kicks that collapsed Swanson to the mat.

Watch Martinez force the TKO finish with brutal leg kicks below.

Jonathan Martinez tkos Cub Swanson in round 2 via leg kicks.#ufcvegas61 #UFC pic.twitter.com/QnB4nUbeY9 — Lok Lambert (@saran_yeager) October 16, 2022

MMA Twitter In Awe Of Jonathan Martinez

MMA Twitter praised Martinez after watching the finish.

Sick fight! Lets go 🔥 #UFCVegas62 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) October 16, 2022

Martinez has great distance control #UFCVegas62 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) October 16, 2022

Bantamweight is the best division https://t.co/BTdCjn8FtU — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) October 16, 2022

Jonathan Martinez and Chris Gutierrez are absolutely fucking brutal with their kicks



It is amazing to watch — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) October 16, 2022

Martinez moves one step closer to a potential spot in the bantamweight rankings with his fourth-straight victory. He most recently earned decision wins over Vince Morales and Alejandro Pérez.

It’s uncertain what Swanson’s next move will be after falling in his bantamweight debut. He earned a featherweight win in his last performance against Darren Elkins last December.

Martinez marches on and is a bantamweight not to overlook heading into his next Octagon appearance.

Check out the full results and highlights from UFC Vegas 62 here, including Jonathan Martinez’s big win over Cub Swanson!