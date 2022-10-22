MMA Twitter Reacts To Pair of Illegal Knees At UFC 280

Seeing two illegal knees occur on the same card is already uncommon, but at UFC 280 the foul not only occurred twice but was treated differently by the referee each time.

The event’s opening bout saw bantamweights Lina Länsberg and Karol Rosa square off, with Rosa emerging victorious via majority decision. The Brazilian likely could have had a clean sweep of the scorecards with her performance, but in the second round, Rosa landed a hard knee to Lansberg’s head while “Elbow Queen” still had a knee down.

(Zuffa LLC)

After consulting with the ringside physician to make sure Länsberg could continue, the referee immediately took a point from Rosa before restarting the fight.

Although the foul isn’t a particularly common one in MMA, it only took a couple more fights at UFC 280 for it to occur again in a welterweight bout between Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev.

Omargadzhiev had already been a victim of an illegal knee in his UFC debut against Caio Borralho, but in the second round of his fight with Nurmagomedov the 29-year-old once again ate a knee while he was down on the mat.

(Zuffa LLC)

This knee appeared to be less significant than the one Rosa landed, but it was still a surprise when the referee chose to not take a point for the foul.

Nurmagomedov went on to win a unanimous decision, although a pair of 29-28 scorecards meant that a point deduction could have resulted in the fight being a draw.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Referee’s Treatment Of Fouls

A controversial foul is always going to attract some chatter, but seeing two illegal knees on the same event that were treated completely differently resulted in a number of reactions online.

Wasn't as bad. Ref made right decision. #UFC280 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) October 22, 2022

So many illegal knees #UFC280 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) October 22, 2022

Verbal warning for Nurmagomedov.



Why wasn't a point deducted?: Difference between that knee and the one that Lansberg absorbed is that the referee has to gauge whether the knee could damage the fighter where they are significantly disadvantaged going forward.



It's case-by-case. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 22, 2022

Bizzare and inconsistent refereeing there. How have you not deducted a point from Nurmagomedov?#UFC280 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) October 22, 2022

20-18 Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov didn't lose a point for his illegal knee that he landed#UFC280 — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) October 22, 2022

Wow … doesn't take a point from Nurmagomedov for an illegal knee an hour after taking a point from Rosa for an illegal knee. OK … #UFC280 — Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) October 22, 2022

Another illegal knee as Nurmagomedov knees Omargadzhiev on the head on the ground.



Same ref that took the point from Rosa earlier against Lansberg. #UFC280 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 22, 2022

