MMANews.com Weekly Interview Round-Up (10/1/22)

A bye-week for the UFC turned into a bye-week for our Weekly Interview Round-Up as yours truly was struck down by a bout of COVID-19. Let’s take a look back over the last two weeks of interviews on MMANews.com

Recap Of Last Week (10/1/22)

Last week, we were joined by John “Sexi Mexi” Castañeda, Don “Shameless” Shainis, and Damon “Action” Jackson. Castañeda tells us Daniel Santos fight is last on his contract, and how a fight on December 17th would be an early birthday present.

Don Shainis fills in for Giga Chikadze in his promotional debut. Shainis discusses his opponent Sodiq Yusuff, the short notice weight cut, and his UFC hit list.

Finally, Damon Jackson confirms his nickname change in honor of his late brother to be permanent. He elaborates on his decision to fight in honor of his brother, who passed the week prior, and his return timeline.

Victor Henry Talks UFC Return

UFC newcomer, Victor Henry burst onto the scene in January with a dominant win over UFC veteran Raoni Barcelos. Talking with Curtis Calhoun, Henry discusses how life has changed since his debut, and how the UFC differs from other promotions. He also shares a hilarious story from his time as a bartender, which he says is a great idea for young fighters.

“I’m 5’7. I’m not very tall… I had a guy one time, kind of look over me, even though I tapped him on the shoulder. He was being a dick, just being weird. All of a sudden, he looks over me like this, like I’m too short. And I said “Oh, excuse me, I’m down here! You can’t be doing that man!” He was smoking in the bar… [and after asking twice more politely], he starts picking a fight with me. A little foot sweep… and I carried him out by his face by a front face lock.”

Looking ahead to his upcoming bout with Raphael Assunção on October 15th, Henry recognizes that his opponent’s experience could go either for or against him. Five years Henry’s senior, it’s difficult to think of a fighter with more experience than Assunção. He is also aware that Assunção will be looking for blood, given his current losing streak, but remains focused on his own performance.

Neil Magny On Shavkat Rakmonov Loss

Our own James Lynch sits down with #13 ranked Neil Magny ahead of his bout with Daniel Rodriguez. The “Haitian Sensation” discusses his efforts raising funds for suicide prevention for veterans.

As a veteran himself, Magny feels like veterans can often lack other outlets, and feels that bringing MMA to them is a great way to help. Magny also talks lessons learned from his loss to undefeated Shavkat Rakmonov in June.

“Not to take anything away from Shavkat, he did a great job, he’s undefeated for a reason. But when I looked at my performance personally, it was moreso the time and effort I poured into that fight. I’m fighting these young guys who are literally leaving their families to come to the US to train… And here I am doing twenty different things at once and thinking I can do them all well. But it’s just not the case. There’s no way I can do a thousand things great… Going into that Shavkat fight, I had lots of different things on my plate… I had two properties that were being remodeled… my son was born just six weeks before, I just had all this stuff going on.”

Looking ahead to October 15th, Magny shares his thoughts on Rodriguez’s UFC 279 bout against Li Jingliang, and the impacts of such a quick turnaround for his future opponent.

That’s it for this week’s interview round-up! Make sure to stay locked to our YouTube channel for more interviews and content every week!