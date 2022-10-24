MMANews.com Weekly Interview Round-Up (10-23/22 Edition)

We have a short and sweet Weekly Interview Round-Up for you this week, as our team sits down with Fabricio Andrade and Dustin Jacoby!

Fabricio Andrade Predicts The Future.

First in our interview round-up is Fabricio Andrade ahead of his ONE Championship title bout against John Lineker, Andrade had made some startling predictions. “Wonder Boy” earned his first title shot with five wins in ONE in under two years, with only one decision.

However, Lineker missed weight before the bout and was stripped of his featherweight title. Going into the bout, it seemed like Andrade had his number, predicting that Lineker would try to take the bout to the ground. When asked if he thinks Lineker will stand and bang, Andrade told Curtis:

“It would be smart for him to try. He would also get tired. Because if he watched my last fights, all the guys who tried to put me to the ground fail and I made them pay for it. It would be smart for him because I believe he got no chance of striking with me. In a way, he’s in a very bad position in this fight. But he said that this fight is only going to be striking, let’s see if he can keep [his word].”

When the fight eventually went down, Lineker would attempt a takedown in the first three rounds before the bout ended via NC due to an accidental knee breaking Lineker’s cup.

Andrade Gives Young Man’s View On Sparring.

When asked about the importance of sparring, Andrade offers a young man’s perspective. Many fighters, Max Holloway, Julian Erosa, and many other have been critical about hard sparring lately. However, the 25-year-old believes that it’s an important part of fight camp.

“I think everybody is different and thinks different. But for me, I really like sparring and I like to spar hard, you know? Because for me the way I spar is the way I’m going to fight, so every sparring I give everything that I have. And I’m a very competitive guy as well, you know? So I don’t want it to be close. I want to train to finish everybody, you know? So for me, I like to spar hard, and I like to have the feeling that I’m going to have in the fight, you know?”

I’d hate to be Andrade’s sparring partner if he’s breaking cups accidentally! And I hope the bout gets ran back sometime soon!

Dustin Jacoby On Khalil Rountree And Bo Nickal

Next in our interview round-up, Curtis sits down with DWCS Alum and former Glory MW Champion Dustin Jacoby. Jacoby is scheduled to fight Khalil Rountree next week after an impressive win over Jung Da Un earlier this year. Jacoby tells Curtis that he was expecting a higher-ranked opponent, but isn’t complaining.

“I was expecting a little higher-ranked opponent, but it is what it is. You can only fight who they put in front of you. After my last fight, we had asked the UFC for Volkan Oezdemir who had just beaten Paul Craig… And he respectfully declined, he was… #9 and had just beaten #8… and he was looking higher toward the title, which I completely understand. They actually offered Khalil back in March. We accepted then, he declined for whatever reason…”

Jacoby Tells Bo Nickal: “Pump The Breaks”

As a fellow Contender Series Alum, Jacoby shares some advice for Bo Nickal. Jacoby reminds us that his UFC debut was back in 2011, and he went 0-2 before being cut from the promotion. Jacoby then went back to kickboxing for a time, before fighting in Bellator, Titan FC, and CFFC among others.

After he showed q significantly improved all-round game on DWCS in 2020, Jacoby got his second shot in the UFC and has been on a tear since. As someone with such a storied career, Jacoby has some advice for Nickal:

“I love Bo Nickal, I’m a big fan. I think he’s an incredible athlete but I would say ‘pump the breaks a little bit’. That interview after the last Contender Series, he’s saying that if he doesn’t have a main card spot or a co-main, or a main event that he’s going to retire or not accept the fight. Hold on, man, that’s not how it works. The UFC is going to want to build you a little bit. They’re not just going to throw you to the wolves. While I think he’s very capable of competing in these high-level fights, I’d say ‘pump the breaks a little bit’, don’t get ahead of yourself, man. This sport can be very humbling, man.”

Do you agree with Jacoby? Is Bo Nickal biting off more than he can chew?

Be sure to follow our YouTube channel to stay up to date on all the latest MMA News exclusive interviews!