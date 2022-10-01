MMANews.com: What’s To Come In October 2022

This month, MMA News will continue to serve as an industry leader in original content, timely reporting, and in-depth storytelling with:
Major October Events
Without all the great mixed martial artists and combat athletes competing this month, there would be nothing to write about! So here are some of the names you can expect to be reading about this October leading up to and following these events.
All cards and bout orders subject to change
October 1, 2022: UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Xiaonan
Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan
Welterweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Randy Brown
Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones
Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis
Catchweight (140 lb.): John Castañeda vs. Daniel Santos
Lightweight: Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi
Lightweight: Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson
Middleweight: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brendan Allen
Light Heavyweight: Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins
Catchweight (140 lb): Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler
Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti vs. Randy Costa
October 1, 2022: Bellator 286: Freire vs. Borics
Featherweight Championship Bout: Patrício Pitbull (c) vs. Ádám Borics
Lightweight: A. J. McKee vs. Spike Carlyle
Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy
Bantamweight: Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola
Lightweight: Nick Browne vs. Islam Mamedov
Lightweight: Jay Jay Wilson vs. Vladimir Tokov
Middleweight: Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev
Women’s Flyweight: Sumiko Inaba vs. Nadine Mandiau
Featherweight: Weber Almeida vs. Ryan Lilley
Lightweight: Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Dominic Clark
Lightweight: Mike Hamel vs. Max Rohskopf
Bantamweight: Richard Palencia vs. Cee Jay Hamilton
Bantamweight: Bobby Seronio III vs. Miguel Peimbert
Lightweight: Keoni Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas
October 15, 2022: Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall
WBC, IBF, WBA, and WBD Middleweight Title Bout: Claressa Shields (c) vs. Savannah Marshall (c)
WBO, IBF, and WBC Junior Lightweight Title Bout: Mikaela Mayer (c) vs. Alycia Baumgardner (c)
Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva
Lauren Price MBE vs. Timea Belik
Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov
Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero
April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez
Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi
Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg
Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly
Georgia O’Connor vs. Joyce Van Ee
October 15, 2022: UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo
Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield
Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry
Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira vs. C.J. Vergara
Women’s Strawweight bout: Sam Hughes vs. Piera Rodríguez
Bantamweight bout: Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez
Flyweight bout: Brandon Royval vs. Askar Askarov
Bantamweight bout: Leomana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis
Welterweight bout: Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez
Featherweight bout: Joanderson Brito vs. TBA
Middleweight bout: Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun
Middleweight bout: Duško Todorović vs. Jordan Wright
Welterweight bout: Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez
October 22, 2022: UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev
Lightweight Championship Bout: Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Islam Makhachev
Bantamweight Championship Bout: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw
Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Women’s Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot
Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady
Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho
Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida
Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon
Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
October 29, 2022: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, 8 rounds, cruiserweights
Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez, 8 rounds, junior lightweights
Chris Avila vs. Mikhail Varshavski, 4 rounds, cruiserweights
— More fights TBA
October 29, 2022: Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs. Barnaoui
Lightweight: Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui
Middleweight: Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward
Lightweight: Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde
Featherweight: Justin Gonzalez vs. Andrew Fisher
Light Heavyweight: Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina
Lightweight: Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi
Light Heavyweight: Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco
Lightweight Thibault: Gouti vs. Alfie Davis
Women’s Strawweight: Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto
Featherweight: Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro
Middleweight: Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
Welterweight: Nicolò Solli vs. Bourama Camara
Middleweight: Steven Hill vs. Walter Pugliesi
Bantamweight: Ayoub Nacer vs. Derrick Winslow
Middleweight: Sharaf Davlatmurodov vs. TBA
Featherweight: Edoardo Caiazza vs. Alex Bertinazzi
October 29, 2022: UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen
Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen
Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima
Flyweight: Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Vinícius Salvador
Middleweight: Jun Yong Park vs. Joseph Holmes
Heavyweight: Jared Vanderaa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Featherweight: Steve Garcia vs. Chase Hooper
Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Phil Hawes
Bantamweight: Christian Rodriguez vs. Garrett Armfield
Welterweight: Max Griffin vs. Tim Means
Lightweight: Mark Madsen vs. Drakkar Klose
Featherweight: Ilia Topuria vs. TBA