MMANews.com: What’s To Come In October 2022

Major October Events

Without all the great mixed martial artists and combat athletes competing this month, there would be nothing to write about! So here are some of the names you can expect to be reading about this October leading up to and following these events.

All cards and bout orders subject to change

October 1, 2022: UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Xiaonan

Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

Welterweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Randy Brown

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

Catchweight (140 lb.): John Castañeda vs. Daniel Santos

Lightweight: Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi

Lightweight: Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson

Middleweight: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brendan Allen

Light Heavyweight: Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

Catchweight (140 lb): Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler

Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti vs. Randy Costa

October 1, 2022: Bellator 286: Freire vs. Borics

Featherweight Championship Bout: Patrício Pitbull (c) vs. Ádám Borics

Lightweight: A. J. McKee vs. Spike Carlyle

Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Bantamweight: Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola

Lightweight: Nick Browne vs. Islam Mamedov

Lightweight: Jay Jay Wilson vs. Vladimir Tokov

Middleweight: Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev

Women’s Flyweight: Sumiko Inaba vs. Nadine Mandiau

Featherweight: Weber Almeida vs. Ryan Lilley

Lightweight: Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Dominic Clark

Lightweight: Mike Hamel vs. Max Rohskopf

Bantamweight: Richard Palencia vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

Bantamweight: Bobby Seronio III vs. Miguel Peimbert

Lightweight: Keoni Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas

October 15, 2022: Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall

WBC, IBF, WBA, and WBD Middleweight Title Bout: Claressa Shields (c) vs. Savannah Marshall (c)

WBO, IBF, and WBC Junior Lightweight Title Bout: Mikaela Mayer (c) vs. Alycia Baumgardner (c)

Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva

Lauren Price MBE vs. Timea Belik

Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov

Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero

April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez

Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi

Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg

Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly

Georgia O’Connor vs. Joyce Van Ee

October 15, 2022: UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo

Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield

Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira vs. C.J. Vergara

Women’s Strawweight bout: Sam Hughes vs. Piera Rodríguez

Bantamweight bout: Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez

Flyweight bout: Brandon Royval vs. Askar Askarov

Bantamweight bout: Leomana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis

Welterweight bout: Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez

Featherweight bout: Joanderson Brito vs. TBA

Middleweight bout: Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun

Middleweight bout: Duško Todorović vs. Jordan Wright

Welterweight bout: Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

October 22, 2022: UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev

Lightweight Championship Bout: Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Islam Makhachev

Bantamweight Championship Bout: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Women’s Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

October 29, 2022: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, 8 rounds, cruiserweights

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez, 8 rounds, junior lightweights

Chris Avila vs. Mikhail Varshavski, 4 rounds, cruiserweights

— More fights TBA

October 29, 2022: Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs. Barnaoui

Lightweight: Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui

Middleweight: Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward

Lightweight: Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde

Featherweight: Justin Gonzalez vs. Andrew Fisher

Light Heavyweight: Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina

Lightweight: Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Light Heavyweight: Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco

Lightweight Thibault: Gouti vs. Alfie Davis

Women’s Strawweight: Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto

Featherweight: Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro

Middleweight: Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk

Welterweight: Nicolò Solli vs. Bourama Camara

Middleweight: Steven Hill vs. Walter Pugliesi

Bantamweight: Ayoub Nacer vs. Derrick Winslow

Middleweight: Sharaf Davlatmurodov vs. TBA

Featherweight: Edoardo Caiazza vs. Alex Bertinazzi

October 29, 2022: UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen

© Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Flyweight: Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Vinícius Salvador

Middleweight: Jun Yong Park vs. Joseph Holmes

Heavyweight: Jared Vanderaa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Featherweight: Steve Garcia vs. Chase Hooper

Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Phil Hawes

Bantamweight: Christian Rodriguez vs. Garrett Armfield

Welterweight: Max Griffin vs. Tim Means

Lightweight: Mark Madsen vs. Drakkar Klose

Featherweight: Ilia Topuria vs. TBA