Mokaev: Malcolm Gordon Did Not Fight Like A Professional 

UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev nearly went the distance with Malcolm Gordon, though he doesn’t think highly of Gordon after the fight.

Mokaev defeated Gordon via a third-round armbar submission at UFC 280 on Saturday. The win moved him to 9-0-1 in his career and a step closer to a spot in the UFC flyweight rankings.

Up until the late submission from Mokaev, it was a back-and-forth grappling affair between him and Gordon. While Mokaev was winning the fight based on activity, Gordon was able to survive most of his attempts to put him in significant trouble.

There didn’t appear to be bad blood between Mokaev and Gordon leading up to UFC 280, though Mokaev’s post-fight comments tell a different story.

Muhammad Mokaev Discredits Malcolm Gordon Following Armbar Win

During his UFC 280 post-fight press conference, Mokaev gave his first thoughts on the fight and whether or not it was his toughest test.

“No I just wanted to finish him early, it didn’t work out and then… he didn’t fight like a professional,” Mokaev said. “He fought like a crazy little… angry old man want to bully the young guy. But it’s okay, I’ve done victory.”

Mokaev didn’t elaborate as to why he felt Gordon didn’t compete like a professional in the Octagon.

Having a high amount of confidence isn’t anything new for the undefeated Mokaev. He’s promised to become the UFC’s youngest-ever champion and to break Jon Jones‘ long-standing record.

Mokaev has won three straight since signing with the UFC earlier this year. He fought in brief stints with Brave CF and Celtic Gladiator before making the move to the Octagon.

Gordon entered UFC 280 off of recent wins over Denys Bondar and Francisco Figueiredo. He made his UFC debut in 2020.

Mokaev didn’t see Gordon as a significant challenge for him at UFC 280 and feels he’ll continue to climb the ranks of the flyweight division with relative ease. He’ll have the chance to back this up with his next Octagon appearance.

