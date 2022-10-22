Fighters React To Mokaev’s Late Submission Win At UFC 280

Muhammad Mokaev picked up his third UFC victory at UFC 280, but the win didn’t come without having to overcome some difficult moments again Malcolm Gordon.

The two flyweights met on the prelims of UFC 280, and Gordon immediately started the fight aggressively by pressing forward on the 22-year-old. Mokaev stayed composed before hitting a takedown, and from there “The Punisher” largely dominated the opening round from top position.

Mokaev looked to be extremely confident to start the second round and had his hands down as he and Gordon exchanged strikes. A flashy kick resulted in the 22-year-old eating a few shots before he brought the Canadian to the mat. Although Mokaev still clearly won the round, Gordon did manage to sweep him with a minute left and ended the round with a rear-naked choke attempt.

The late success Gordon had in the previous round appeared to give “X” a bit of confidence, as he was able to take Mokaev’s back after being taken down early in the third round. Mokaev escaped the position before taking the Canadian down again, and with just over 30 seconds remaining the 22-year-old locked up an armbar to secure the win.

CROWD WENT WILD FOR MOKAEV'S ARMBAR FINISH 💪



Stream #UFC280 at 2 PM ET on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/G9f2xBUwL7 pic.twitter.com/SJppasQ3rW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 22, 2022

Fighters React To Mokaev’s Performance

Mokaev’s grappling dominance for large portions of the fight impressed a number of his fellow UFC fighters, although a few of them were also excited by Gordon’s efforts to upset the 22-year-old.

Get to your tv this is gonna be a fun fight. Mokaev vs Gordon!!! #ufc280 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 22, 2022

These young outstanding grapplers have became the new wave of the @ufc #UFC280 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 22, 2022

We got ourselves a scrap!!! #UFC280 — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) October 22, 2022

And still undefeated inshallah good work brotha — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

Mokaev’s armbar against Gordon extended the 22-year-old’s undefeated record and was the fifth submission of his pro career.

Check out the full results and highlights from UFC Vegas 62 here, including Mokaev’s submission win over Gordon!