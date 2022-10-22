Fighters React To Mokaev’s Late Submission Win At UFC 280

Muhammad Mokaev picked up his third UFC victory at UFC 280, but the win didn’t come without having to overcome some difficult moments again Malcolm Gordon.
The two flyweights met on the prelims of UFC 280, and Gordon immediately started the fight aggressively by pressing forward on the 22-year-old. Mokaev stayed composed before hitting a takedown, and from there “The Punisher” largely dominated the opening round from top position.
Mokaev looked to be extremely confident to start the second round and had his hands down as he and Gordon exchanged strikes. A flashy kick resulted in the 22-year-old eating a few shots before he brought the Canadian to the mat. Although Mokaev still clearly won the round, Gordon did manage to sweep him with a minute left and ended the round with a rear-naked choke attempt.
The late success Gordon had in the previous round appeared to give “X” a bit of confidence, as he was able to take Mokaev’s back after being taken down early in the third round. Mokaev escaped the position before taking the Canadian down again, and with just over 30 seconds remaining the 22-year-old locked up an armbar to secure the win.
Fighters React To Mokaev’s Performance
Mokaev’s grappling dominance for large portions of the fight impressed a number of his fellow UFC fighters, although a few of them were also excited by Gordon’s efforts to upset the 22-year-old.
Mokaev’s armbar against Gordon extended the 22-year-old’s undefeated record and was the fifth submission of his pro career.
