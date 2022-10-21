Muhammad Says Edwards “Broke” In Second Usman Fight

Despite the fact that Leon Edwards walked away from UFC 278 as the promotion’s welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad wasn’t especially impressed by the 31-year-old’s title-winning performance.

“Remember The Name” is scheduled to face fellow top welterweight contender Sean Brady in the featured prelim of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Currently the UFC’s #5-ranked welterweight, Muhammad will be hoping a win over the #8-ranked Brady will put him in the conversation for a title shot.

The UFC’s welterweight division experienced a significant shakeup in August when Edwards defeated longtime champion Kamaru Usman to claim the title. The result was one of the most dramatic finishes in UFC history, as Usman appeared set for a decision victory before being head kicked with just under a minute remaining in the bout.

Muhammad was asked at the UFC 280 media day what his prediction for an expected third fight between Edwards and Usman might be, and the 34-year-old noted how unpredictable the sport can be.

“The trilogy, I think that – I mean we saw it in this fight,” Muhammad said “We saw what Kamaru did to him, we saw that Kamaru was on his way to victory. But it’s the fight game, anything can happen in the fight game. One zig when you should have zagged, and you go to sleep.”

Muhammad Thinks Edwards Has Work To Do

Muhammad is already plenty familiar with Edwards after the pair met in the main event of a UFC Fight Night in March of 2021.

That bout ended disappointingly when an eye poke from Edwards early in the second round caused the fight to be declared a No Contest, but “Remember The Name” has earned three victories since then and hasn’t lost a fight since January 2019.

Although he also admitted that Usman might have difficulty returning from such a devastating knockout, Muhammad feels that Edwards’ mental strength heading into a trilogy fight is a question mark.

Edwards finished Usman with less than a minute remaining in their fight at UFC 278. (Zuffa LLC)

“I think that for Leon Edwards, he’s gonna have to mentally go through the trenches right now in camp because he broke in there. He showed it, he had his head down, wasn’t looking at his coaches. And when the world sees it, it shows us something that you could be broken.”

Muhammad’s bout with Brady is one of the highlights of an absolutely stacked fight card at UFC 280. The co-main event includes Aljamain Sterling defending his title against former champion T.J. Dillashaw, and in the main event Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will square off for the UFC’s vacant lightweight title.

