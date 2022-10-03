Multi-Time Boxing World Champion Calls Out Nate Diaz

If former UFC star Nate Diaz wants to make the transition to the boxing ring, he seems to have an accomplished adversary ready to fight him.

Diaz fought out his UFC contract by defeating Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 headliner just weeks ago. He was supposed to face Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev missed weight.

Diaz has a plethora of options as he ponders his next career move. He’s teased competing in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitions, boxing, and also potentially fighting in MMA for another promotion outside of the UFC.

Diaz has been linked to a matchup with Jake Paul now that he is a free agent, though another potential opponent may be waiting in the wings after a recent social media callout.

Adrien Broner Wants A Shot At Nate Diaz

In a recent Instagram post, former world champion Adrien Broner called for a shot against Diaz.

“[Nate Diaz] you coming over to boxing I will give yo ass everything you looking for,” Broner posted.

Broner last fought against Jovanie Santiago in a unanimous decision victory in Feb. 2021. Before that, he lost a WBA welterweight title matchup against Manny Pacquiao after a draw against Jessie Vargas.

Broner rose to prominence by beginning his professional boxing career 27-0, before a loss to Marcos Maidana in 2013. Before that, he was the WBA welterweight champion, WBC lightweight champion, and WBO super featherweight titleholder.

At 33 years old, Broner is still relatively young in his boxing career, and a matchup with Diaz could make sense for both sides of the conversation if Diaz decides to lean in that direction.

Would you be interested in seeing Nate Diaz box Adrian Broner?