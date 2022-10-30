Watch: Nate Diaz Slaps Jake Paul Team Member, Chaos Ensues

Tensions between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz‘s teams reached a boiling point while backstage at the Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight.

Paul defeated Silva via a unanimous decision in his boxing return on Saturday. It was his first fight of 2022 since a knockout of former UFC welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley last December.

While Paul is beginning to garner more respect as a boxer, he remains one of the villains of the sport for many fans. He’s known to push the buttons of his adversaries, and potential adversaries, in and out of the ring.

It’s unclear what led up to the altercation, but Paul and Diaz’s teams got into it backstage in Glendale, AZ. The scuffle included Diaz throwing his signature ‘Stockton Slap’ at a member of Paul’s team.

Nate Diaz & Jake Paul’s Teams Nearly Spark All-Out Brawl

Watch below as Diaz confronts and slaps Paul’s teammate as the two sides came face to face.

An altercation 😤arises between Jake Paul's team and the Nate Diaz team👀😳#PaulSilva

– pic.twitter.com/zlYYQX1mR1 — ICBN (@ChamBoxing) October 30, 2022

Other members of Diaz’s team, including main card winner Chris Avila and UFC middleweight Nick Maximov, could also be seen in the video.

Additional footage of the melee can be seen below.

Something just popped off in the back between what looks like Nate Diaz and his team with possibly Jake Paul’s team. #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/A9FN2ba7c4 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) October 30, 2022

The incident comes just weeks after Diaz’s UFC release following his win at UFC 279. Diaz could be Paul’s next opponent after a post-fight callout on Saturday night.

Ahead of UFC 279, Diaz and his team confronted Khamzat Chimaev and others backstage ahead of the pre-fight press conference. A brawl ensued and the promotion canceled the press conference.

As Paul ponders his next move in boxing, a fight with Diaz makes sense for both sides. After their respective teams got into it backstage, the promotional material seems to be in full swing.

What do you think of this near-brawl between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz’s teams?