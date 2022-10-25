Nikita Krylov Calls Out His Next Target After UFC 280 Win

Nikita Krylov has wasted no time in singling out his next target after defeating Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 280.

The Ukrainian grabbed a unanimous decision victory in Abu Dhabi, his second win in a row. He is now in a position to ask for a big name, and he thinks he knows who. Speaking post-fight at the press conference, he named Anthony Smith as his preferred foe.

Krylov Wants Smith Next: “I Will Be Happy, Really Happy”

Image via Instagram @espnmma

“Next? I don’t know, I want to rest. But next, it would be great to fight with Anthony Smith. Smith would be good, I think he is number five in the rankings. I will be happy, really happy if the organization gives me a fight with him.”

Krylov, though, isn’t sure if Smith is up to the challenge.

“If he can’t, or is scared, I can fight with anyone, everyone.”

The light-heavyweight contender won a decision for only the second time in his storied career that is glittered with highlight real finishes. In Anthony Smith, he would face a former title challenger who always features near the top of the rankings. Smith is coming off a loss to Magomed Ankalaev, a fearsome Russian crusading toward a title shot. Before that, he was on a three-fight win streak, and Krylov could make sense to get him back on track.

The American himself only has two decision wins in his career, giving this potential match-up every chance of an epic finish. For now, though, both men look to be firmly in recovery mode.

Would you be down to see a scrap between Anthony Smith and Nikita Krylov next?

