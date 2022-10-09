Oliveira Has Calm Response To Makhachev’s UFC 280 Doubts

Top UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira has a message for Islam Makhachev amidst the latter’s recent claims he won’t show up to UFC 280.

Oliveira will face Makhachev for the now-vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. He vacated the belt ahead of his last fight at UFC 274 due to a botched weight cut the day before his win over Justin Gaethje.

Oliveira and Makhachev have demonstrated mutual respect for one another but have also poked at each other a bit ahead of their matchup. Makhachev, in particular, has aimed at Oliveira stating that the former champion won’t show up to UFC 280.

In light of these accusations, Oliveira has responded to Makhachev’s claim and seems to be on his way to Fight Island.

Charles Oliveira Squashes Islam Makhachev’s UFC 280 Theory

In a recent Instagram post, Oliveira appears to put Makhachev’s theory to rest.

“Calm down, Dad is coming,” Oliveira posted. “Hello Abu Dhabi.”

Oliveira won the then-vacant title over Michael Chandler at UFC 262 before defending it against Dustin Poirier last December. He earned the belt after Makhachev’s mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, vacated it and retired in 2020.

Makhachev has won 10 straight and has been on a roll with recent finishes against Dan Hooker, Thiago Moisés, and Bobby Green. He’ll have the opportunity to capture UFC gold in front of what will likely be a sold-out crowd in Abu Dhabi.

Beneil Dariush is the official backup for Oliveira/Makhachev, although it appears he won’t be needed as of right now as the fighters arrive ahead of UFC 280.

What’s your prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev?