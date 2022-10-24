Oliveira Reveals Post-Fight Exchange With Khabib At UFC 280

Charles Oliveira has revealed the words exchanged between himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov after losing to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

Makhachev defeated Oliveira in impressive fashion tonight in the main event of UFC 280. The 31-year-old sent Oliveira to the canvas with a huge right, before submitting the Brazilian with an arm triangle.

Oliveira, who was stripped of his lightweight title after failing to make weight for his matchup with Justin Gaethje in May, had his 11-fight win streak snapped. While Makhachev has now won 11 in succession, having lost only once in his career way back at UFC 192 in 2015.

Oliveira Reveals What Khabib Said Post Fight

In the lead up to the UFC 280 lightweight title fight, there was no love lost between Makhachev’s team and Oliveira’s. Makhachev’s coach, lightweight GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov, regularly exchanged barbs with the Brazilian, having speculated that he wouldn’t even show up for the fight.

But at the UFC 280 post-fight press conference, Oliveira said that his beef with Team Makhachev is all water under the bridge now after his post-fight exchange with Khabib.

“This is a sport that we know exactly what it’s all about and we actually have to promote fights,” said Oliveira. “And this is what we did. This is exactly what we did. And we understand the things we have to do to promote them. He came up to me and just basically said that everything was just promoting the fight, that he had respect for me.”

Oliveira, who defended his lightweight belt once before being stripped, also paid tribute to Khabib and his path to becoming one of the greatest of all time.

“And I mean, he is a great champion,” said Oliveira.” He has an amazing journey in the sport. And now, he has a great champion next to him. And all he was doing was basically saying that he respects me, and that it was all part of the game, and that’s what it is.”

Oliveira, of course, still remains as one of the best in the lightweight division, and we’ll surely see him challenge for the title again soon. As for Makhachev, his plan is now to defend his lightweight strap against pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.