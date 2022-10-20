Oliveira Predicts Round He Finishes Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira is calling his shot for the UFC 280 main event.

The UFC fan community has been waiting months for the lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira and rising star Islam Makhachev. Now the fight is just days away and the tension is beginning to grow. Both men are in Abu Dhabi and have already had a close run-in with each other. Now, Oliveira is calling his shot against the Russian wrestler.

Charles Oliveira is one of, if not, the best lightweight in the world. He never lost his UFC title and instead was stripped of it after failing to make weight for his last bout. Despite the missed weight, Oliveira went out and defeated Justin Gaethje back in May at UFC 274. Now he is determined to let the world know that he is the rightful champion and will have the chance to show that against Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira Is Calling For a Knockout Of Makhachev

Much has been said about these two fighters. Both have exceptional grappling skills. Oliveira is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and Makhachev is a world-champion Sambo wrestler. Fans are interested to see which style of grappling will prevail at UFC 280, but Oliveira thinks it might not even be getting that far.

During an open workout experience in Abu Dhabi to promote the fight, Oliveira called his shot.

“I’m 100%, I was born for this. I was chosen. I’m enlightened. I know you guys will be rooting for him but I’m going to knock out Islam Makhachev in the first round,” he said via The Mac Life.

Abu Dhabi is more of a home-field advantage for Makhachev who feels very comfortable fighting there. The former champ does not seem phased by this and called a knockout right to the faces of his opponent’s home fans.

