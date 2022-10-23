Saturday, October 22, 2022
O’Malley After Controversial Win: The People Want Me As Champ

By Andrew Starc
Sean O'Malley
PHOTO: UFC

Sean O’Malley believes it’s only inevitable he’ll fulfill the people’s wishes by becoming UFC bantamweight champ.

At UFC 280 tonight, O’Malley earned a controversial split decision victory over #1 ranked bantamweight Petr Yan. It was a highly entertaining back-and-forth affair, with both fighters having stand-out moments.

But the decision in O’Malley’s favor shocked many fans and fighters who believed Yan did enough to get his hand raised. Former bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo even tweeted his concerns that decisions like this could see the UFC could become like boxing, which has a notorious reputation for corrupt judging.

O’Malley Believes The People Want Him As Champ

O’Malley however seems unfazed by the controversy surrounding his win and remains supremely confident for his prospects. At the UFC 280 post-fight press conference, the 27-year-old said that it’s only inevitable that he’ll become bantamweight champ—an outcome that he believes the people are truly yearning for.

“Like Dana said, it’s hard to make fights right after or the day of,” said O’Malley. “I’m sore, I have a headache, I’m tired. I don’t want to fight anyone [CHUCKLES] I want to go home, see my princess. It’s inevitable. I turn 28 tomorrow. I’m gonna be in this sport for a long time. The people want me to be champ, so it’s gonna happen sooner than later.”

O’Malley is now unbeaten in five outings since losing via TKO to Marlon Vera in 2020. In his previous bout against Pedro Munhoz, an accidental eye poke from “Suga” saw it end in a no contest. But prior to that, Sean had finished his three previous opponents, including Raulian Paiva, Kris Moutinho and Thomas Almeida.

What’s your take on Sean O’Malley believing that the people want him as champ?

