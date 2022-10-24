O’Malley Responds To Mitchell’s UFC 280 Doubts with Incest Jibe

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has responded to one of his pre-UFC 280 doubters with an interesting jibe.

This past weekend, O’Malley faced only his second ranked opponent to date less than four months after an eye poke led to a no contest against his first. In a stiff test and sizable step-up in competition, “Sugar” shared the cage with former champion and #1-ranked 135lber Petr Yan in Abu Dhabi.

Across three rounds, O’Malley proved that he belongs in the Octagon with the best in the division — a fact that many doubted prior to the October 22 event.

And more than just providing a competitive contest for “No Mercy,” O’Malley actually added the Russian’s name to his win column, outpointing him on two of the judges’ scorecards.

While the result was certainly a controversial one, with none of the 25 media scores on MMA Decisions falling in O’Malley’s favor, many have since acknowledged that it came down to a relatively close first round.

Although O’Malley admitted that he wasn’t sure whether he’d done enough during his post-fight interview, he’s now began his ‘I told you so’ tour, the first stop of which came in Arkansas.

O’Malley Targets Mitchell Following Pre-UFC 280 Prediction

Ahead of Saturday’s PPV card, a number of fans, pundits, and fighters were writing O’Malley off. While he’d impressed against lower-level competition, many suggested that the 28-year-old was being accelerated to the top too fast having not recorded a single victory over ranked opposition.

Whether the result was correct or not, O’Malley certainly proved most wrong with his display against Yan inside the Etihad Arena. And one of the individuals who gave a firm prediction against “Sugar” was featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell.

“I also have to pick Yan over O’Malley,” Mitchell said. “The reason being is because once again, O’Malley hasn’t even earned that spot. He’s used his mouth to get him that fight. His YouTube followers ain’t gonna help him once the cage doors get locked.”

Taking to Instagram following his victory over the former champion and top-ranked bantamweight, O’Malley played Mitchell’s remarks before providing an interesting response…

“And your dad f*cked his sister to make you.”

While Mitchell was first in the firing line, it stands to reason that O’Malley may be lining many more individuals up having upset the odds in Abu Dhabi this past weekend.

