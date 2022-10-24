O’Malley Utters Some Disquieting News For The UFC Brass

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley feels it’s time to sweeten up his contract with the UFC even more after his win at UFC 280.

O’Malley defeated former bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, via a split decision on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It was a back-and-forth war between the two dynamic strikers and shattered expectations amongst many fans and pundits.

O’Malley and the UFC feel he can be one of the biggest superstars in the promotion after some more experience on his résumé. Following the win over Yan, he’s surged into the bantamweight title picture and could earn a shot in his next fight.

O’Malley has been open and honest when it comes to his contract and what he feels he deserves for his efforts. He signed a new deal with the UFC this past summer and already appears to be targeting additional compensation.

O’Malley has compared himself to UFC superstar Conor McGregor and feels it’s time he is rewarded in a similar fashion as the former two-division champion.

Sean O’Malley Teases Contract Negotiations After UFC 280

Zuffa LLC

During his UFC 280 post-fight press conference, O’Malley reflected on his performance and whether or not it was the McGregor/Aldo moment he prophesized.

“I mean, what’s considered a Conor/Aldo moment? Do I gotta knock someone out in 13 seconds?” O’Malley said. “Because that’s gonna be hard to do. But as far as like blowing up, I don’t know. We’ll have to see the next couple weeks. I’m sure my brand deals and — I would almost guarantee I’m gonna go sit down and renegotiate my contract after that, so we’ll see.”

O’Malley doesn’t have a manager and represents himself in contract negotiations with the UFC and his various sponsors. He’s gone on record saying that he feels managers micromanage too many fighters’ careers and take too big of a percentage off of their athletes.

After recently signing a new contract, O’Malley’s targeted negotiations could fall short. The UFC has a history of not negotiating with fighters until their deal is nearing a close.

O’Malley has big plans for 2023 and beyond and his next fight could take place at the negotiation table with the UFC brass and Dana White.

