O’Malley Describes Feeling Of Being Underdog For The First Time

Sean O’Malley has spoken to DC on heading into uncharted waters, as an underdog in his UFC 280 bout with Petr Yan.

The rainbow-haired sensation has been critiqued in the past for fighting against combatants perceived to be below his own station. At UFC 280, though, the tide has now turned. Fans are quick to now info “Suga” that Petr Yan is a step too far, too soon for O’Malley.

Yan is the most recent former world champion, and most men who face him are left wondering if Yan was even beatable.

O’Malley Talks Odds

Yan comes into this one following a split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling. His prior bout with the champion was going a lot smoother until hitting Sterling with an illegal knee cost him his title. Still, holding knockout wins over legends like Jose Aldo and Uriah Faber have left Yan as the -500 favorite heading into the showdown with O’Malley.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Talking on an episode of One Round With DC, O’Malley told how being an underdog affects him, as well as how wrong the bookmakers are.

“To the casual, to the dummy, the odds seem about right. But to an expert, a high-level fighter, someone with a high-level IQ, I think the odds would be a lot closer… A lot of people do think I’m gonna lose this fight… I’m the favorite in my mind. But it is fun. I don’t think I’ve ever been the underdog.”

O’Malley, who recently received the backing of Khabib Nurmagomedov, is sitting at odds of around +375. He has never been higher than -300 in his entire career, leaving him fired up to show his original mark was the correct one.

“It is different. There’s a little bit of extra fire under me. I wouldn’t say I prefer being the underdog because, at the end of the day, I don’t really care, but it is different, and a little boost.”

