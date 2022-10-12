O’Malley’s Coach Explains Advantage Of Yan Fight Being 3 Rounds

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley’s head coach feels the fact that his upcoming fight with Petr Yan is three rounds could be a major factor.

O’Malley will face Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, in a massive fight for the bantamweight title picture. Yan, the division’s former champion, is looking to earn the next title shot while O’Malley is looking to earn a big-name win on his résumé.

UFC 280 is arguably the most stacked card of the year and figures to be one of the most exciting pay-per-view events in recent memory. While Yan vs. O’Malley isn’t the main event or co-main event, it’s one of the most intriguing fights on the card.

O’Malley will face a big step up in competition in the form of Yan, though his coach believes everything is set up perfectly for an impressive performance in Abu Dhabi.

Sean O’Malley’s Coach Calls Him “Impossible” To Figure Out Over Three Rounds

Zuffa LLC

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch addressed the benefit of O’Malley vs. Yan being a three-round fight.

“Being able to figure [O’Malley] out in 15 minutes is damn near impossible I think,” Welch said of O’Malley. “Him having to come out there, [Yan] starts slow thinking I’m gonna figure this guy out and I’m gonna get a read on his movements. [O’Malley’s] movements are so sporadic that they’re not the same all the time…when he gets in front of you and you feel the speed…it changes the game a bit. So 15 minutes is definitely an advantage for us.”

O’Malley’s last Octagon appearance came to an abrupt halt against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 back in July due to an accidental eye poke. He’s looking to make a big statement against Yan and earn the next title shot.

Yan hasn’t fought in a three-round fight since his win over Urijah Faber at UFC 245. His last four fights have all been for a UFC title and booked for five rounds.

O’Malley faces his toughest test against Yan at UFC 280, though his unique style on the feet could set him up for an impressive win and an impending title shot.

What is your prediction for Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan?