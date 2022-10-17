O’Neill Names Possible Career Avenues After MMA Retirement

UFC women’s flyweight contender Casey O’Neill has assessed which paths she could go down once her in-cage career in MMA culminates.

O’Neill, the current #10-ranked woman in the 125-pound division, has had nothing but success inside the steel. After four wins under Australia’s Eternal MMA banner, “King Casey” secured a path to the Octagon with a knockout victory at UAE Warriors 13 in 2020.

And since arriving on MMA’s biggest stage, O’Neill has extended her perfect professional record from 5-0 to nine wins without blemish. After three stoppage victories over Shana Dobson, Lara Procópio, and Antonina Shevchenko, the Scottish-born Aussie went the distance with Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 271 this past February, outpointing “The Happy Warrior” across three rounds.

Having risen the flyweight ladder, O’Neill now has her sights set on matchups with the elite of the division en route to a date with reigning queen Valentina Shevchenko.

But while she has years left in the sport and high ambitions inside the Octagon, the 24-year-old is still looking ahead and planning life without the gloves on.

O’Neill Targets Venture Into MMA Broadcasting

Appearing on The AllStar’s UFC Vegas 61 reaction video with John Hyon Ko, O’Neill assessed the options she’ll have once she brings her active mixed martial arts career to a close.

Like many fighters in the promotion, “King Casey” has begun to form a prominent presence outside the Octagon with the creation of a YouTube channel. O’Neill is looking to use that, as well as some recent experience in the commentary booth for her very first promotion, to form a post-fight career in broadcast journalism.

“My goal right now is to be the UFC champion and retire as one of the best fighters in the world,” O’Neill said. “But at the end of that, I still wanna be involved in the sport, because this is the only thing that I’ve loved in my whole life, fighting.

“I’d like to get into doing commentary at the end of it, or sports journalism, something like that. So, I’m starting to dip my feet in the water whenever I can, you know, to get a little bit of practice and make sure it’s something I would be good at,” O’Neill added. “I definitely have the face for camera, if I do say so myself, so, doing pretty well.”

Before looking too far ahead to her plans beyond fighting, O’Neill boasts lofty goals inside the Octagon. As well as plying her trade at flyweight, the Scottish-born Aussie was also recently vocal about her desire to join the shark tank at 115 pounds, where she believes the best compete.

And having recently been cleared to resume MMA training following surgery to repair a torn ACL, O’Neill will look to continue her journey to the top in 2023.

Today was a good day 🥹 CLEARED to hit pads/ drill boxing as of today. I am back (kinda) 🤍🤍🤍🥲👑 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) September 23, 2022

