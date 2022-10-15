Oscar De La Hoya Makes His Prediction For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva

Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya is making a pick for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight.

In the world of boxing, the name Oscar De La Hoya still holds weight. The former champion has transitioned over to the promotion side of the fight game and has found success there as well. Things have changed dramatically since De La Hoya’s fighting days and maybe the biggest difference is the celebrity fights we see now.

A few years ago celebrities began to pop up in the boxing ring. Quickly these novelty fights began to gain traction and rising to the top of this genre was Jake Paul. The former Disney star turned YouTuber has proved that he can hold his own in the ring. Now, he is making a career out of fighting and beating former MMA fighters. He has his next opponent all set up when he takes on Anderson Silva in a few weeks.

Image Credit: @jakepaul on Twitter

Oscar De La Hoya Gives His Thoughts On Jake Paul’s Skills Inside The Ring

As a familiar face in the world of boxing, De La Hoya was asked about this fight between Paul and Silva. His answer might surprise some.

“That’s a good fight,” he said to Inside Fighting. “I’m gonna go with Jake Paul. Yeah, I’m gonna go with Jake Paul just because he seems like he’s getting into the rhythm of things. He doesn’t have too many fights. He loves boxing, is a hard worker, and has a lot of power. If he connects with Silva he’s going to knock him out. If he touches Silva he’s going down.”

Silva was a UFC champion for many years. He is arguably one of the best MMA fighters to have ever lived, so why is De La Hoya counting him about against a much less experienced fighter in Paul? He explains that although Silva has had some success in boxing, it was against less-than-stellar competition.

“Look, where everybody’s going based on what Silva did to Julio César Chávez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. Come on. I mean, Chávez Jr. Wasn’t even 20% of himself. Okay? Conditioning-wise, physically just wasn’t him,” he said.

Paul and Silva will be facing off in the ring on Oct. 29 in Glendale, AZ. The event will be available to order by pay-per-view through Showtime.

