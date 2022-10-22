Paddy Pimblett’s next UFC opponent has been revealed.

One of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett is currently 3-0 in the promotion, with all three victories earning him Performance of the Night honors. Pimblett made his UFC debut last September against Luigi Vendramini, where he picked up an impressive first-round KO victory.

Pimblett would then follow that up with a first-round rear-naked choke victory over Rodrigo Vargas in March before defeating Jordan Leavitt via the same method three months later. All the while, the rising star has been called out by fighters left and right, but now one name has been revealed as the next opponent for “The Baddy.”

Paddy the Baddy is back in action, as he is set to face @JFlashGordonMMA at #UFC282!



[ Dec 10 | @TMobileArena | Tickets on sale October 28th 🎟 | https://t.co/tdvQYyK5JS ] pic.twitter.com/g9nJHVtp90 — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022

The UFC announced Saturday that Pimblett will be taking on Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gordon is one of the names who has been linked with Pimblett in the past, and in two months, “The Baddy” will be faced with his most experienced opposition yet.

Jared Gordon will come into the contest with a 19-5 professional record, having won four of his last five fights, including his most recent bout against Leonardo Santos at UFC 278. Overall, Gordon holds a UFC record of 7-4.

UFC 282 takes place Saturday, December 10, 2022, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will feature a light heavyweight title bout between champion Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira.

You can view the current UFC 282 lineup below.

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Jiří Procházka (c) vs. Glover Teixeira

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Dricus du Plessis vs. Darren Till

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva

Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador

Cameron Saalman vs. Ronnie Lawrence

What do you think? Will Paddy Pimblett remain undefeated in the UFC, or will Jared Gordon serve him his first promotional loss?