Paul Gives Update On Potentially Booking Fury Bout Yet Again

Jake Paul remains cautiously optimistic that a fight between him and Tommy Fury will come to fruition next year despite multiple cancelations.

Paul will face UFC legend Anderson Silva in his next boxing fight this weekend in Glendale, AZ. He’s looking to remain unbeaten in the ring after recent knockouts of Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Shortly after Paul’s first fight with Woodley, talks of a showdown with Fury ran rampant in boxing circles. Fans and pundits wanted to see Paul tested against a proven professional boxer and felt that the upstart Fury fit the bill.

After Paul hinted at a third and final attempt at booking the fight with Fury, he appears to have backtracked a little bit amidst fears that the fight is again doomed to fall through.

Jake Paul Fears Tommy Fury Will Withdraw From Third Attempt At Booking Fight

Image Credits: Jason Miller/AFP & Queensberry Promotions

During a recent media scrum, Paul answered if he fears Fury will pull out of a third attempt to book the fight.

“For sure I am fearful it will happen again, I am still skeptical about it,” Paul said. “My brother tells me every day and my dad calls me every day near enough and they both say ‘Don’t give that fucker another chance’ so I don’t know yet we might not.”

Paul and Fury were to fight back in August before Fury couldn’t leave the UK due to undisclosed reasons. Before that, they were to fight last December before Fury withdrew with an injury.

Trash talk between Paul and Fury has sizzled in recent months. After Fury revealed that his partner is pregnant, Paul took the opportunity to troll the two of them on social media.

Paul vs. Fury would arguably be one of the biggest draws of Paul’s young boxing career, though it remains uncertain if the fight will take place.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.