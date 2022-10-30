Fighters React To Jake Paul Defeating Anderson Silva

Jake Paul remains unbeaten in the boxing ring, defeating UFC legend Anderson Silva in an eight-round war in Glendale, AZ.

Paul and Silva put on a show and exceeded many expectations of how the fight would play out. Both men showcased heart and determination and both fighters dealt an impressive amount of damage.

It was a back-and-forth affair up until the final rounds of the fight, in which Paul’s level of activity picked up drastically. He earned a big knockdown in the eighth round to put an exclamation point on the judges’ scorecards.

After eight rounds of action, Paul defeated Silva via a unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73 x 2).

Check out a few highlights from the fight below.

.@jakepaul sends Silva to the canvas in the final round 😮#PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/mO6Tdw4wy1 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 30, 2022

MMA Twitter Reacts To Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva

Here’s what fighters had to say watching the fight.

Jake and Silva Going Crazy 👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) October 30, 2022

ANDERSON SILVA IS 47 YEARS OLD! 🤯



Great fight by both men! — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) October 30, 2022

If anyone says they aren’t enjoying this fight, they are lying to themself. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) October 30, 2022

We got a fight — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 30, 2022

all a setup — Nick Maximov (@nickmax15) October 30, 2022

Jake definitely works hard — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 30, 2022

They paid off Silva. — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) October 30, 2022

Regardless of how the rest of this fight goes- respect to Jake Paul. He’s shown heart and guts against one of the greatest strikers ever. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) October 30, 2022

Paul looking uncomfortable when Silva pressures 😬 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 30, 2022

Paul returned to the ring following nearly one full year away from the competition. He last fought against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley last December, earning a wild knockout.

After the fight, Paul called out former UFC star Nate Diaz and boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez for his next fights. Diaz was in attendance to support his teammate, Chris Avila, who defeated Doctor Mike in a unanimous decision.

As for Silva, the loss snaps a three-fight winning streak in his professional boxing career. He intends to continue fighting and hinted at a Jiu-Jitsu tournament appearance being his next venture.

You can check out the full results and highlights from Paul vs. Silva here.

What are your thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva?