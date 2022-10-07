Pereira Begins Day With A Morning Trolling Of Adesanya

UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira appears to love nothing more than to start his day with a jibe at divisional champion and upcoming opponent Israel Adesanya.

After just three fights under the UFC banner, former two-division Glory kickboxing champion Pereira will headline a pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden. There, he’ll meet a familiar foe in dominant 185-pound king Adesanya.

To reach the UFC 281 main event, Pereira has experienced a fast rise up the ladder. After making a statement on debut by knocking out Andreas Michailidis with a flying knee, “Poatan” ended Bruno Silva’s winning run, outpointing him in a competitive contest this past March.

With that, Pereira found himself sharing the Octagon with high-ranked contender Sean Strickland at UFC 276, a card that was headlined by Adesanya’s fifth title defense.

While talk of the Brazilian’s history with the champ had been largely a back thought up until then, his two victories over Adesanya in kickboxing were firmly at the forefront of the pre-event discussion.

Now, having slept “Tarzan” in one round, Pereira has set up a combat sports trilogy bout, and unsurprisingly, his two previous collisions with Adesanya are providing a unique storyline heading into the event.

And that fire is certainly being stoked by the man himself.

Pereira Sends Adesanya An Early Reminder, Literally…

On Thursday, Pereira woke up with violence on his mind — specifically, violence he induced in 2017…

After outpointing Adesanya in their first kickboxing encounter a year prior, “Poatan” secured a more notable victory in the pair’s rematch.

Despite being on top for much of the contest, as he sought to remind fans during UFC 276 media day earlier this year, “The Last Stylebender” fell victim to a come-from-behind knockout, with a brutal left hook leaving him sleeping on the canvas and requiring oxygen.

On social media, Pereira provided his followers with a wake-up call, featuring an unconscious Adesanya and an apt backing track.

“good morning, time to wake up,” the post read.

While their third time throwing down opposite one another may still be over a month away, Pereira clearly isn’t hesitating in starting the pre-fight back and forth.

With that, we can no doubt expect the Brazilian’s knockout blow to be replayed consistently in the coming weeks — something that will represent a new challenge for Adesanya’s middleweight reign.

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 281, Alex Pereira or Israel Adesanya?