Yan Considering Drastic Action After Controversial Loss (Report)

UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan may be taking his controversial loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 harder than most were led to believe.

Yan lost to O’Malley via a split decision at UFC 280 on Saturday. Despite many feeling he did enough to win the fight on the scorecards, two of the three judges gave the fight to O’Malley.

Just seconds after the official decision, MMA Twitter blew up, and most claimed Yan deserved the win. Despite the fight’s competitiveness exceeding expectations, most favored the former bantamweight champion on their scorecards.

The loss was Yan’s second split decision defeat in a row after falling to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273 earlier this year. Now, his trust in the process may be fractured, including his relationship with the UFC.

Daniel Cormier Hints Petr Yan May Walk Away From The UFC

During a recent episode of DC&RC, Cormier provided insight into Yan’s state of mind.

“Petr Yan is so disappointed in this decision, Petr Yan is so disappointed in the decision against Aljo, that I’m hearing word this guy may want to look at something different down the line in terms of his career because he just does not feel like … maybe the organization doesn’t have his back. It’s crazy,” Cormier said of Yan. (h/t MMA Weekly)

Yan’s comment about the UFC not supporting him may be alluding to UFC President Dana White‘s post-fight comments. While White had a different perspective on the fight than the judges, he felt the competitiveness of the matchup opened up the possibility of either man winning.

Yan has been with the UFC since his debut in June 2018. He picked up wins over Urijah Faber, Jimmie Rivera, and John Dodson before winning the vacant title at UFC 251.

The outrage surrounding Yan’s loss exceeds that of his defeat to Sterling at UFC 273. While some believed Yan defeated Sterling, a larger percentage of fans and pundits felt Sterling won more rounds.

Yan remains a big part of the UFC bantamweight title picture and could still earn another title shot. Although, he may opt to go in another direction if what Cormier reports is true.

What do you think of Daniel Cormier’s report about Petr Yan?