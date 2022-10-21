Petr Yan Dismisses Merab Dvalishvili As Potential Future Fight

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan doesn’t see his old foe Aljamain Sterling‘s teammate, Merab Dvalishvili, as a title contender.

Yan will face Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. He’s looking to get back on track after losing to Sterling in their title rematch back at UFC 273 via a split decision.

While he’s not the current bantamweight titleholder, Yan has kept a close eye on other top contenders in the division. He chose to fight a surging star in O’Malley despite the fight logistically not making a lot of sense for his title aspirations.

Yan knows that the bantamweight title picture is crowded, but doesn’t believe that Dvalishvili is a factor when it comes to a potential fight down the line.

Petr Yan Shuns Merab Dvalishvili’s Title Shot Aspirations

MMA Fighting

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Yan gave his thoughts on Dvalishvili and if a future fight between them makes sense.

“Merab only talks when there are cameras around, when he knows they’re filming,” Yan said. “Right now, I don’t see him as a top contender.”

Yan was then asked if Dvalishvili’s win over José Aldo was impressive.

“You saw the fight, after that fight Aldo retired. Because of himself, not [because of Merab],” Yan opined.

Dvalishvili defeated Aldo via a unanimous decision at UFC 278. Aldo retired shortly afterward and is focused on a potential move to the boxing ring.

Dvalishvili has won eight in a row and could be on the way to facing a top bantamweight challenger such as Yan and others. Despite his recent run of success, Yan doesn’t put much stock into Dvalishvili’s potential threat at the throne.

