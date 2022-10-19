Petr Yan Gives His Side To Aljamain Sterling Pre-UFC 280 Run-In

UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan has given his side to the story when it comes to his viral run-in with Aljamain Sterling in Abu Dhabi.

Yan will face Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 this Saturday. He’s looking to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses to Sterling and potentially earn the next title shot with a win.

Sterling will defend his title against former champion TJ Dillashaw in the UFC 280 co-main event. He defeated Yan earlier this year in their rematch at UFC 273 via a split decision.

After their fight at UFC 273, some fans and pundits figured there would be beef between the two of them as they both get ready to fight at UFC 280. At least for now, tensions have appeared to have alleviated ahead of their respective fights.

Petr Yan Confirms Spontaneous Encounter With Aljamain Sterling Was Cordial

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Yan gave his thoughts on running into his two-time adversary in Abu Dhabi.

“Yeah I was just walking by and I saw him with his team, and I just called him to say hi,” Yan said. “When Aljo looked over, he was a bit surprised and took him a little bit. Merab was just standing there the whole time, not saying anything. There’s not much beef going on, depends on the situation, depends on the timing.”

Yan and Sterling had a heated build-up to their first matchup at UFC 259, which ended controversially due to an illegal knee late in the fight. He would earn the interim title over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 before getting the rematch against Sterling.

Yan and Sterling’s animosity seems to have faded, though competitively they still will want to get the better of the other if they fight in a trilogy soon.

