Petr Yan Reacts To Controversial UFC 280 Loss With Three Strong Words

After suffering an upset loss on the main card of UFC 280, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan has shared some brief thoughts on the judging of his fight.

“No Mercy” met Sean O’Malley in a bantamweight matchup at UFC 280 that drew quite a few raised eyebrows when it was initially booked. Ranked as the division’s #1 contender, Yan was coming off a narrow split decision loss to champion Aljamain Sterling in April.

The #12-ranked O’Malley had already established himself as a fan favorite for his personality and fighting style, but many people felt that a fight with Yan would be a far too significant step up in competition for him.

The 27-year-old ended up silencing many critics when he showed that he could comfortably hang with Yan on the feet and even managed to stagger the former champion more than once

Yan ended up having to rely on his full MMA skillset in the bout and utilized his wrestling to score timely takedowns along with some important top control. Although O’Malley certainly performed better than many fans expected, it was still a surprise to hear him declared the winner of the bout via split decision.

Yan Doesn’t Hold Back On UFC 280 Judges

The bantamweight contest ended up being named the event’s Fight of the Night, although that extra money was probably of little consolation to Petr Yan.

“No Mercy” showed very little reaction in the cage when O’Malley was declared the winner, but after the event the former champion decided to share his thoughts on Twitter.

Fuck the judges! — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) October 22, 2022

The nature of this loss to O’Malley no doubt stung even worse for Yan after the split decision against Sterling in his previous fight. That matchup and result may have been altogether avoidable for the 29-year-old if he hadn’t landed an illegal knee on Sterling at UFC 259 that resulted in “Funk Master” becoming champion via disqualification.

Prior to that initial loss to Sterling, Yan was undefeated dating back to 2015 and had defeated seven opponents since his 2018 arrival in the UFC. Although the former champion probably still has a spot on the pound-for-pound list for many fans, he’s now 1-3 in his last four fights.

What do you think of Yan’s reaction to the judging for his fight with O’Malley at UFC 280?