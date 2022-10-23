Photo: Official Scorecards From Sean O’Malley Vs. Petr Yan

The three-round bloodbath between UFC bantamweights Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan resulted in divisive scorecards from the judges at UFC 280.

O’Malley and Yan battled on the main card of UFC 280 on Saturday. The fight was arguably the most highly-anticipated three-round matchup on the card that featured multiple title fights.

O’Malley and Yan went toe-to-toe for the full 15 minutes, with O’Malley squeaking out a split-decision win. Many, including UFC fighters, felt Yan got robbed on the judges’ scorecards.

All three judges agreed on how they scored Rounds 2 and 3, with Round 1 being the five-minute slot where the three of them didn’t unanimously agree.

Judges Split On Round 1 Of Petr Yan Vs. Sean O’Malley

Check out the scorecards from Yan vs. O’Malley below.

Yan has now lost back-to-back split decisions after losing to UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling earlier this year at UFC 273. He entered UFC 280 as the No. 1 contender in the stacked bantamweight division.

After the controversial loss to O’Malley, Yan had a blunt message for the judges, expressing his frustration with the outcome.

As for O’Malley, he could potentially earn the next bantamweight title shot after the split decision win. His fight against Yan was by far the toughest Octagon assignment of his career.

MMA judging continues to be a hot topic around the sport and the debate will likely ramp up following O’Malley/Yan.

How did you score Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan?