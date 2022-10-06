Photo: ONE Fighter Shows Off Brutal Hand Break After KO Shot

ONE Championship middleweight fighter Zebaztian Kadestam earned one of the biggest knockouts of his career but left the cage with a nasty injury.

Kadestam battled Iuri Lapicus in a middleweight matchup at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August. He earned a 57-second knockout in one of the biggest highlights of the card.

Kadestam landed a powerful uppercut on Lapicus that sent Lapicus collapsing to the canvas below. The shot was dealt out with such force that Kadestam ended up suffering a broken hand in the process.

ONE Fighter Zebaztian Kadestam Breaks Hand From Knocking Out Iuri Lapicus

Check out Kadestam’s injury below, along with a clip of the knockout shot that resulted in the hand break.

The prognosis for Kadestam’s return from injury has yet to be announced, although it can be safely assumed that he’s likely to miss the rest of 2022 to recover.

Kadestam has now won two fights in a row, with the most recent victory before ONE on Prime Video 1 coming against Valmir da Silva back in February. He’s been with the promotion since his ONE debut in May 2017.

Kadestam earned one of the most memorable knockouts of his career in MMA, although he’ll likely fail to forget the injury he suffered from the finishing blow.

