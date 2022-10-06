Photo: Rose Namajunas Makes Modeling Return For Victoria’s Secret

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has done some modeling for beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret during her ongoing UFC hiatus.

Namajunas hasn’t fought since a split decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 back in May. She lost her strawweight title after re-gaining the belt and then defending it in a rematch against Zhang Weili at UFC 268.

Namajunas has been out of the spotlight since her loss to Esparza even though top contenders such as Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan have called her out for fights. A timetable for her return is uncertain as she looks to climb her way back to a strawweight title shot.

In the meantime, Namajunas appeared as a part of Victoria’s Secret’s ‘Undefinable’ marketing campaign. You can check out a photo of her latest modeling gig below.

Rose Namajunas Makes Appearance For Victoria’s Secret

This isn’t the first time that Namajunas has modeled during her MMA career. She appeared in ESPN’s ‘Body Issue’ in 2017, though she’s the first UFC fighter to model for Victoria’s Secret.

Namajunas adds to a growing list of former and current UFC fighters who have dove head first into the modeling scene. Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant, along with current UFC flyweight contender Maryna Moroz, continue to get modeling gigs to go with their careers in combat sports.

Namajunas continues to make history in and out of the Octagon as fans eagerly await her UFC return.

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!