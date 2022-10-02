MMA Twitter Reacts To Pico’s Shoulder Injury At Bellator 286

A featherweight matchup between Aaron Pico and Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator 286 ended in disappointment when Pico injured his shoulder in the opening round.

Arguably the most hyped prospect in the history of MMA, Pico carried a 6-fight win streak into this bout with UFC veteran Jeremy Kennedy. There was a good chance that Bellator may have placed Pico next in line for a chance at the featherweight title with a win, but the 26-year-old’s hopes of a victory were dashed by a nasty shoulder injury.

Pico could be seen attempting to pop the shoulder back into place before being taken down by Kennedy just minutes into the opening round.

👀 @AaronPicoUSA trying to pop his arm back in before being taken down.#Bellator286 is LIVE on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/frUtTeHmT1 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 2, 2022

Things only got crazier in between rounds as Pico’s coach Brandon Gibson desperately attempted to yank the shoulder back into place, and the activity no doubt attracted the attention of the ringside doctor.

Pico made every effort to convince the doctor he could continue fighting, but the 26-year-old was unable to even raise his arm above his head and the bout was waved off in between rounds.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Pico’s Injury

MMA fans are no strangers to nasty injuries, but the visual of Pico’s shoulder and the efforts to fix it drew a range of reactions from the MMA community.

Despite how it ended, that is a massive feather in the cap of 🇨🇦 Jeremy Kennedy. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 2, 2022

Doctor ends the fight between #JeremyKennedy & #AaronPico… says Pico could have broken clavicle despite Pico begging to continue.



Had Pico won he would've likely been in line for the #Featherweight title shot next.



Heartbreaking. — Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraCBS) October 2, 2022

Pico really wanted to fight, too. I've never seen anything like that scene between rounds with coach Brandon Gibson trying to pop his arm back in. Madness. #Bellator286 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 2, 2022

Pico's corner pops his dislocated shoulder back into place between rounds. Yo… — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 2, 2022

I’ve seen a lot of MMA, but I’d never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/Ha4h9bMF3k — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 2, 2022

That's the right call, unfortunately. He can't fully protect himself if he can't even get his arm up enough. Tough break for Pico. #Bellator286 — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) October 2, 2022

And now the doctor stops it after much deliberation. That was the wildest shit. Aaron Pico stayed trying to sell him on it the whole time. Obscene toughness. #Bellator286 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) October 2, 2022

Good job by the doctor and ref. Unfortunate, but the right call. Pico insanely tough. #Bellator286 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) October 2, 2022

The loss via injury likely won’t hurt his stock at all, but Pico will be surely be frustrated at having the longest winning streak of his career snapped due to something out of his control.

MMA News has all of the results and highlights from Bellator 286.