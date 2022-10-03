Pimblett Begins Training Camp, Teases Return Fight Date

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has begun his training camp ahead of a possible pay-per-view appearance before the end of 2022.

In three walks to the Octagon, Pimblett has certainly made an impact. On debut last September, the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion overcame early adversity to stop Luigi Vendramini with strikes inside one round.

In his sophomore and third outings, “The Baddy” delivered thrilling submission stoppages in front of a home UK crowd, first via rear-naked choke against Kazula Vargas in March and then by way of the same move against Jordan Leavitt in his return to London’s O2 arena four months later.

Prior to his second UFC Fight Night appearance in England’s capital, Pimblett suggested that he would only be appearing on PPV cards moving forward after dispatching Leavitt. And judging by the Liverpudlian’s latest tease, that looks set to be the case when he returns for a third outing in 2022.

Pimblett Begins Training For Possible Return At UFC 282

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pimblett can be seen returning to his home gym in Liverpool to begin a training camp after a long stint across the Atlantic in the United States.

Next Generation MMA coach Paul Rimmer discussed the rising star’s return, suggesting that while the lightweight’s yet to receive a next opponent, they’ll be working towards a planned timeframe.

“First steps are easing back into training in this first week… We haven’t got an opponent. We’ve got a potential date, so we’ll just start aiming everything towards then,” Rimmer said.

Pimblett later added some context to that timeline. After noting that he’ll begin bringing down his weight following a usual period of food enjoyment, “The Baddy” revealed that he’ll have longer to prepare this time around.

“Yeah, (I’ll) start dieting today. I don’t have to go crazy on the diet, know what I mean? I don’t have to cut my calories down too much ’cause we’ve got lots of time,” Pimblett said. “Last camp, I had like, seven or eight weeks, tops. This time, I’ve got like, 13 weeks. I’ve got four extra weeks to slowly get my weight down, slowly get f*cking better.”

While no specific date is mentioned in the video, Pimblett is later filmed watching Liverpool face Dutch side Ajax in a Champions League game at Anfield. Given that the game took place on September 13, as well as mentions of the training clips being filmed on a Monday, it’s safe to assume that Pimblett returned to the gym on September 12.

13 weeks from September 12? UFC 282 on December 10, set to be held in Las Vegas. After expressing his desire to appear on PPV, Pimblett dismissed calls for him to appear alongside teammate Molly McCann at UFC 281 in November owing to the high tax rate in New York.

With that said, the Liverpudlian appears likely to close out his year as part of the promotion’s final PPV offering.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

