Pimblett Gets Called On “Can’t Find Opponent” Claims

Terrance McKinney has called out UFC star and fan favorite Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett over claims he is unable to find a fight.

The lightweight knockout expert McKinney has been asking for the Pimblett bout at any given opportunity. He has indeed garnered some fanfare due to his style. In McKinney’s four UFC bouts, zero have made it past the first round. The holder of a seven-second knockout over Matt Frevola, “T-Wrecks” has had his eyes set firmly upon his Scouse prize for some time now.

Paddy Pimblett, on the other hand, is of the impression that finding an opponent is a problem. On the commentary for Cage Warriors this past weekend in Italy, Pimblett spoke of his desire to fight at UFC 282.

“I’m just waiting for an opponent. I’m just waiting for an opponent to step up and sign the dotted line. Everyone talks about ‘The Baddy. Everyone talks about fighting me. When the contract is in front of them, they’re not as confident.”

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

For Terrance McKinney though, this couldn’t be further from the truth. He retweeted a tweet directed at Pimblett saying “Fight Terrance McKinney, you coward”, as well as himself saying “These articles coming out about how Paddy can’t find a fight but our division has over 100 fighters, “I guess they can’t find any more easy wins for him.”

McKinney Says Pimblett Ran Out Of Easy Fights

McKinney then took another stab at Pimblett, retweeting a headline that highlighted Joe Rogan’s praise of McKinney.

I’m not mad at this headline lol pic.twitter.com/ww1qRzeqcB — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 12, 2022

Pimblett has already agreed with McKinney that their paths will indeed cross. It now just seems to be a disagreement of when.

For McKinney, now is as good as ever, whereas Pimblett sees this as a down-the-road type of match-up. McKinney has gone as far as to offer a 170lb match-up to “The Baddy” if it was preferable but to no avail.

Paddy Pimblett, though, is running out of time. UFC 282 seems to be ideal for the stardom-bound scrapper, and McKinney would certainly be an exciting, if not a dangerous option.

